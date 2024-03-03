Tycoons, heads of state, Hollywood and Bollywood stars show up at Anant Ambani's wedding





Such festivities are part of the Ambani family's tradition of lavish and over-the-top parties, while demonstrating the economic and political influence of India's billionaires. A B March 3, 2024, 10:50 a.m. Last modification: March 3, 2024, 3:58 p.m. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is seen with Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella during the celebrations ahead of the wedding of Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant , in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALE. NO ARCHIVES. “>

Magnates from around the world, heads of state, as well as Hollywood and Bollywood stars descended on Friday on the small town of Jamnagar, in western India, where billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani is giving the kicking off a grand wedding celebration for his youngest son. The guest list of nearly 1,200 people includes pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Picha, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan. All eyes are on Anant Ambani, 28, and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, who will tie the knot in July. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.



Such festivities are part of the Ambani family's tradition of lavish and extravagant parties, while demonstrating the Indian billionaire's economic and political influence. Here's everything you need to know about the family and the bridal shower that captivated the nation. Who is Mukesh Ambani? Mukesh Ambani, 66, is currently the 10th richest man in the world with a net worth of $115 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, generating annual revenues of more than $100 billion, with interests ranging from petrochemicals to oil and gas, telecommunications and retail. Under Ambani's leadership, Reliance, founded by his father in 1966, sparked a price war in telecommunications with the launch of 4G phone and broadband service Jio in 2016. It now has more than 420 million subscribers and offers 5G services. Earlier this week, Disney struck an $8.5 billion deal to merge its India operations with Ambani's Reliance Industries, forming a new media giant. The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story private building, named Antila, worth $1 billion in Mumbai. It has three helipads, a 160-car garage, a private movie theater, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Ambani's critics say his business thrived mainly on political connections under Congress governments in the 1970s and 1980s and then under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule after 2014. They say “crony capitalism” in India has helped some businesses, like Ambani's, thrive. . Mukesh Ambani, 66, has begun passing the torch to his two sons and daughter. The eldest son, Akash Ambani, is now the chairman of Reliance Jio; his daughter, Isha, oversees retail sales; and the youngest, Anant, who will get married in July, was inducted into the new energy sector. Extravagant parties are the Ambani's specialty. In 2018, when his daughter got married, Ambani made headlines due to the grand celebrations with pop sensation Beyonc performing at the pre-wedding festivities. At the time, former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those rubbing shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars in the western Indian city of Udaipur. Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, in March. 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALE. NO ARCHIVES. “>

Later that year, the happy couple, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, officially celebrated their engagement overlooking Italy's picturesque Lake Como. In December 2018, they got married at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

The three-day pre-wedding party offers a glimpse of the opulence expected at the July wedding.

The Ambanis celebrate it in the family's hometown of Jamnagar, a city of about 600,000 in a near-desert part of Gujarat state, where they also own the company's main oil refinery.

Guests will don jungle-themed outfits to visit an animal rescue center run by the groom-to-be, Anant. Known as “Vantara” or “Star of the Forest,” this 3,000-acre (approximately 1,200 hectares) center is home to abused, injured and endangered animals, particularly elephants.

The invite also says guests will start each day with a new dress code, complete with mood boards and an army of Indian hairstylists, makeup artists and clothing designers at their hotel to help them get ready.

There will also be traditional Hindu ceremonies at a temple complex.

Guests, many of whom arrive by chartered planes, will be served 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs.

The guest list also includes Mohammed Bin Jassim al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar; Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime Minister; and King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck of Bhutan and Queen Jetsun Pema.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized a community food service for 51,000 people living in nearby villages.

