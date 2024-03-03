Honored and tickled: Yellowstone actor can't wait to start the parade

Although he may have become a familiar face to “Yellowstone” fans, Forrie J. Smith has no problem getting down and dirty in his free time.

Better known as Lloyd Pierce, the longest-serving employee of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Smith said the daily work on his New Mexico farm helps him escape the characters he played for nearly 40 years at television and cinema.

“That’s why I clean my own stands, why I take care of my own stuff,” he said in a telephone interview as he cleaned the stands Thursday morning. “It takes me back. I have little gadgets that bring each character to life, so I can put it away if I want. Some of the characters I've played in the past are pretty sick guys, and you didn't want to “They’re coming home with you. I've played some pretty tough characters. “

Smith said he “can't get away with what Lloyd does” in real life, but he brings his own experience to the role.

“I play Lloyd all the time,” he said. “I can't be that guy in real life, but what makes my character stronger is that I have the experience to bring him to life – real-life experiences that I think about and that bring the emotions needed for this scene.”

Born in Helena, Montana, Smith grew up riding horses and working on his grandparents' ranch before competing in rodeos at age 8. Rodeo circuits eventually took him to Arkansas where he rode in Little Rock and “somewhere in the southwest corner.” out of the state, but the veteran cowboy and actor said this will be his first trip to Spa City.

“I'm honored and excited to be the initiator of the world's shortest (St. Patrick's Day) parade because people won't be bothered by having to stand for too long,” he said.

Smith said that when “B-Westerns” were being made in the 1950s, cowboys were used as stuntmen, a practice that lasted longer than many think.

“They hired rodeo cowboys because they knew they weren’t afraid to hit the ground,” he said. “They could fist fight; they weren't afraid to do it. When I came into the business in 1986, if you were a former rodeo cowboy, or a rodeo cowboy of some nature, or born in the business, you had a “Family member in the business, you weren’t a stuntman. Everyone had a background in rodeo or was born into the industry, and that’s how I got in. I had friends in the rodeo business who were there. “

First hired for $150 a day as an “expert horseman” on “Three Amigos,” Smith said before filming began, he was hired to help on the 1986 remake of “Stagecoach” starring Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Jean Schneider.

“Before 'Three Amigos' started, the remake of 'Stagecoach' with all the singers hired me, and they started right away,” he recalls. “And actually the first movie I worked on was the remake of Stagecoach with Willie, Johnny, Waylon, Kris and all the guys, John Schneider. It was a great time meeting them. I don't think so I worked three days as a walk-on and they saw my ability with horses and all that, and Red Wolverton got me into the Teamsters union.”

While waiting to film a scene in “Lazarus Man,” the stunt coordinator suggested Smith take acting classes because “one day you won't want to touch the floor or get up at 3:30 in the morning to go and argue.” “.

“I went to take acting lessons, and boom, here we are,” he said. “I was arguing on 'Hell or High Water,' which Taylor (Sheridan) wrote and he had a role in it, and he was on the set and he saw me arguing. I was riding my own good horses and I was wearing a 50-foot rope. I know what I'm doing when I'm on a horse. He came up to me and said, 'I'm writing a modern western, and you're going to be in it.'”

Smith replied, “I've heard that before,” but Sheridan's western became “Yellowstone.”

Growing up on a ranch helped develop Smith's work ethic and responsibility, which he says contributed to his success.

“As a rancher and farmer, you have to stand up,” he said. “Cows, horses, whatever, they have to be fed, whether you're sick or feeling bad or it's snowing. You have to take care of everything, and so I have a really good work ethic. “When it comes to breaking down the storyline and everything, I'm not afraid to jump in and do the work and bring something extra to the table. Especially “Yellowstone,” it brings my culture and my heritage back to the forefront of society, and that’s a really great thing.

Smith's experience also helped influence some decisions on the set of “Yellowstone.” He recalled an instance during the first season where Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, didn't gather the reins before riding a horse.

“They made fun of me,” he said after explaining why the actor had to take certain actions. “Taylor said, 'Sit down.' He said: “Look, we hope to have 10 million viewers. Eight million of them won't make a difference.” I said, “Yeah, but the other 2 million will call me on the phone and say, Hey, what the fuck?”

His role as Lloyd is his favorite role to date.

“I have a lot of personal experiences that I can use and bring to the table,” he said. “It supports my culture and my heritage, bringing it back to the forefront of society. I mean, I have a lot of fun with them all, but this one is the favorite.”