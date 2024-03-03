Ranveer Singh: Atlee rules Bollywood





Atlee made her mark in Bollywood after making a huge commercial blockbuster with Jawan. The action thriller now turns out to be the biggest hit of all time in Hindi [Excluding China]. After the massive success of Jawan, the demand for Atlee skyrocketed. All the Bollywood stars are now turning towards him. It was reported that recently Salman Khan also approached him for a film, even Allu Arjun approached him after shelving Trivikram. Allu Arjun's next is likely to be with Atlee, which is expected to happen this year. After Pushpa, Icon Star wants to consolidate his place as a pan-Indian star and there is no better option available at the moment than Atlee. The Tamil director is in high demand from Tollywood to Bollywood. At Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash, Atlee was one of the few southern celebrities to be invited and he attended the event with his wife Priya Atlee. On seeing Atlee, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said that all the heroes of Mumbai were eagerly waiting to catch Atlee. The advantage of the director is that he is known for his mass commercial subjects which will appeal to all audiences and even elevate the hero in the best possible way. It showed Vijay like never before in Mersal, Theri and Bigil and reinvented Shahrukh Khan's on-screen image with Jawan. Due to this, every hero wants to work with Atlee and all his films are commercial blockbusters.

