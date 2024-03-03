Actor Noomi Rapace: I come from a poor farm, I'm not educated, no one opened the doors for me | Television

Badorns Noomi Norn, 44-year-old Swedish actress Noomi Rapace left home at 15 to study theater in Stockholm. She made her global breakthrough in 2009 when she starred in the film adaptation of Stieg Larssons' best-selling novel. the girl With the dragon tattoo. She has since appeared in films including Guy Ritchies Sherlock Holmes: A Game of ShadowsAlien Prequel by Ridley Scotts 2012 Prometheus and Icelandic folk horror Lamb. Raptor can currently be seen in Constellation, an eight-episode Apple TV+ thriller in which she plays an astronaut, Jo Ericsson, who returns to Earth after a space disaster to find parts of her life and family subtly upended. Rapace lives between London and Lisbon and has a 21-year-old son.

In Constellation, you often don't know, as a viewer, whether what you're watching is real or not. How would you describe the show?

It's all real, sort of real. And that's what Jo is trying to understand: has she lost her mind? Is she psychotic? Is this a huge conspiracy? That's what's so brilliant about Peter Harness's writing: he doesn't offer us easy solutions or truths. It's like looking in a broken mirror. And I like watching movies and shows that have that complexity, because it doesn't treat me like I'm stupid.

You are known for going very in-depth with your characters. Did this happen with Jo in Constellation?

It was weird, when I first read the script it was almost scary. The character was so close to home. And being an astronaut has some similarities with being an actor: you live a nomadic life, always on a mission, learning new skills and constantly transforming. Also for me, being a working mother and loving my job, I leave, I say goodbye, I go shooting in remote locations, and then I come back. And you try your best to find your child, but he has always changed, and I have changed. So I really tried to dig into myself and let my own questions and doubts run free: what is the price I paid? If I had another chance, would I do things differently?

How did you respond to this?

It is a constant battle and internal conflict. My son is everything to me, but I couldn't just be home and be a mom, it would drive me crazy. It is not me. And I want to live by example: to be someone who fights for my dream, who defends my beliefs and who says that anything is possible. I come from a poor farm, I'm not educated, no one opened the doors for me, I don't come from money. So I've just moved on in life and my son is my partner in crime. We've been side by side through all the different chapters, but I've been absent and it's painful.

Were you hesitant about returning to space? In science fiction horror Prometheusas the archaeologist Elizabeth Shaw, you had a pretty torrid experience

Yeah, I mean, that didn't really work last time, did it? But I love space, because it's full of possibilities. Space is made of dreams and nightmares. And Elizabeth Shaw and Jo Ericsson, I would say there's a sisterhood there. They both have this thirst to know more, to know more. They are scientists, they have this obsessive desire to find answers and transform stones. And I can understand that.

Raptor with Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender in Prometheus. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Prometheus was one of your first English roles, and many big names actors were considered for Shaw. Were you particularly happy to have landed the role?

Of course, it was major. This was my second time in LA, but Ridley was just the nicest and so respectful, so cool. He said: I love you, man, I love your work. I don't want you to change, I want you to be you.

Have you always wanted to get into Hollywood films?

It's hard to explain because I grew up on this farm and we didn't have a television for many years. There was no radio, no newspaper, no news coming in, just me sitting in the van listening to my CDs. I had four CDs: Bruce Springsteen, Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton and a weird Icelandic band called KK. So I was obsessed with Bruce Springsteen when I was little and just dreamed of connecting with the world.

Did you suspect the girl With the dragon tattoo would be your breakthrough?

Well, in a way. Because the books were huge, so obviously there was enormous pressure when I received them. And I remember thinking: this is going to be a suicide mission, everyone loved this character so much, it's impossible. I can only fail. So I said to myself: I'm starting from the worst, I'm in a mess, so everything will go better than I expected.

Is it true that Orlando Bloom broke your nose?

Haha! I mean, he broke my nose. It was a complete accident and, thank God, he was devastated. But he elbowed me in a fight scene [on the 2017 film Unlocked]. He was like: Damn, damn, damn, I hit her! And I said to myself: keep going!

I didn't realize your last name meaning bird of prey in French and Italian was created by you and your ex-husband when you got married in 2001. Did you choose well?

I am very spontaneous. I don't think too much: let's go! Let's do it. And there was something in me that was very strongly connected to that name. But my son told me one day, when we had just moved to London, he was having breakfast and I was filming Sherlock Holmes with Guy Ritchie, and I was getting ready, I was playing Simza, my fortune teller character, and he looked at me and said, Mom, do you know I'm the first born Raptor in the world? So yeah, I think I chose pretty well.