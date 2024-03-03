Ranveer Singh does dandiya with pregnant Deepika Padukone and gets scolded by Orry; star kids Sara, Janhvi and Ananya perform together at Ambani's party. Watch | Bollywood News





Second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations saw Bollywood stars in their traditional best, delivering lavishly staged dance performances in honor of the couple. The evening also saw Diljit Dosanjh give a powerful performance; Pop star Rihanna gave a private concert on the first day. Videos and photos of the event went viral on social media. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently announced their pregnancy, performed together on stage for the couple. They danced to the song “Galla Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer channeled his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani character Rocky Randhawa as he accompanied Deepika on stage, noticing her pregnant glow. Ranveer and DP were also seen doing 'dandiya' together. However, the actor later changed into a more comfortable outfit. Also Read – Three Khans perform their iconic numbers at Ambani party; Shah Rukh Khan teases Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for failing to pull off Naatu Naatu hook. Watch In another video, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was seen posing with Deepika Padukone. While it's not uncommon for Orry to post photos with Bollywood stars, the video showed him scolding Ranveer Singh for not taking a good photo. Ranveer takes Deepika and Orry's photo

byu/AdUnlikely8132 InBollyBlindsNGossip Manish Malhotra and Generation Z of the Hindi Film Industry – Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi KapoorKhushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday – joined Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant on stage to perform the song 'Bole Chudiyan'. Akshay Kumar brought energy to a performance in Punjabi. The actor thrilled the audience as he sang the all-time favorite track 'Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha'. The highlight of the evening was the collective performance of the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Another interesting video from the pre-wedding bash was that of star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni chatting with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo was also seen joining them in the conversation. Aryan with Dhoni and Dwayne

byyou/always stressed InBollyBlindsNGossip Before the gala evening, the Ambanis organized a tour of their animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar, called Vantara. Bollywood celebrities dressed up in jungle-themed outfits for the tour and were photographed traveling together on tour buses. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/ranveer-singh-does-dandiya-with-deepika-padukone-sara-janhvi-ananya-perform-ambani-bash-watch-9192828/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos