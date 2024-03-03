Entertainment
Rihanna comes out of semi-retirement for Ambanis; read the reactions of the Western press
Rihanna came out of semi-retirement on March 1 to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. If we don't count her Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 (and it seems that's not the case for the singer!), it's been eight years since the R&B singer last performed a complete set. It is therefore natural that his performance attracted a lot of attention, even from the foreign press. Take a look at some of the reactions. (Also Read: Rihanna Reveals The Only Reason She Left India After Her Performance At Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Party)
Rihanna performs her first full concert in 8 years
Billboard reported that Rihanna played 19 songs at the private Friday night concert for the Ambanis, noting that she had not performed a full set since the Anti World Tour in 2016. They quoted her speaking to the press after the performance and saying: “The show was the best”. . I haven't done a real show in eight years. She performed numbers like B**** Better Have My Money, Work, Umbrella, Stay, All of the Lights, We Found Love and Diamonds.
Rihanna had to make up for lost income
Vulture noted that the first concert Rihanna is giving in years is for the rich. They wrote: Her last performance was at the Superbowl, which paid nothing, so she must somehow make up for the potential loss of revenue from the free show. The website also questioned why Rihanna was paid a measly $6 million when she had a net worth of $1.4 billion, speculating that it was probably because of her Fenty beauty brand and d 'Ambanis Sephora India.
Rihanna's performance left everyone uninvited, green with envy
Rihanna's performance at billionaire Mukesh Ambanis's son's private pre-wedding party left everyone uninvited and green with envy – wrote Variety. The website noted that she borrowed some of the dance moves choreographed by Parris Goebel, adding that she sang Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up and Pose in the same order as back then. Despite no wardrobe changes, they noted that she closed out the evening by adding a hot pink headpiece.
Dreams came true at Anants' pre-wedding party
Harper's Bazaar wrote that besides the perfect dress, sweet vows and celebrating with loved ones, the sight of a famous celebrity is also something that most brides fantasize about. They wrote: “Deep in my wildest thoughts, I also indulge in imagining my favorite artists commemorating this milestone with a performance. Last night, those dreams came true for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, whose wedding activities included a private show by Rihanna.
Rihanna wasn't there just to play
People wrote not only about Rihanna's performance, but also how she mingled with the guests at the pre-wedding party, even shaking Janhvi Kapoor's leg to Zingaat. They wrote: The Love on the Brain singer wasn't just there as a performer. She was captured in a video posted on X shaking her hips alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor. The couple smiles while moving together. In another video shared on X, Rihanna sang and danced to Miley Cyrus' song Party in the USA in front of a DJ booth.
Rihanna ridiculed for poor performance
Page six said some netizens thought Rihanna's performance was lackluster despite being paid $6 million. Rihanna's critics don't think she put any work into her recent performance, they wrote. They quoted one user commenting: She received this piece and said, fk, you'll do what I can, while another wrote: I always said she was an incredibly lazy artist… she never took the time to improve her performance.
Rihanna walked away with a big paycheck and a bag of goodies
TMZ wrote that Rihanna was absolutely glowing after her private concert and even left the concert with farewell gifts to go along with an astronomical salary. They wrote that guests included everyone from Ivanka Trump to Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, adding: Not that we've been in this situation, but we're guessing that when you attend a party thrown by the 11th man the richest in the world, everyone even the headliner leaves with a bag of badass gifts. They also speculated that the price might have been higher than reported due to the length of the show.
|
