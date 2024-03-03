Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney Faces Her Many Controversies in 'SNL' Monologue
Sydney Sweeney did it Saturday Night Live debuted this week and proved from the start that she wasn't afraid to make fun of herself or her recent turn into disastrous Madame Web.
Despite a nearly 15-year career in Hollywood, Sweeney felt compelled to give viewers more details about who she is and what she's done. You may have seen me in Anyone but you Or Euphoria, The White Lotus explained the star to loud applause, before adding that you certainly didn't see me in Madame Web.
But Sweeney said she's excited for viewers to really get to know her, because she feels like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams and cries and has sex. Sometimes it's all three at the same time.
Sweeney also took the opportunity to shut down some of the bizarre TikTok controversies that have arisen around her recently, including accusations that she was lying when she said that one of her first jobs was a tour guide at Universal Studios. Which is crazy, Sweeney insisted. If I didn't work there, how would I know all the characters at Universal? Like Shrok, Munitions and Harry Porter?
Last week, another TikTok personality went viral when she claimed to be Sweeneys' nutritionist, which was news for the actor. Both because I never met her. And also, I've never had a nutritionist. I'm in good shape because I run, I avoid sugar and I do Ozempic, she explained.
But the most destructive rumors for Sweeney were that she was having an affair with Glen Powell, her co-star in the recent hit romantic comedy. Anyone but you. Sweeney assured viewers that nothing could be further from the truth. My fiancé and I produced the film together and he was there for the entire shoot, she said. Then she noticed that he was even at Studio 8H with her tonight, at which point the camera switched to Glen Powell.
