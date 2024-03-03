Lori Singer recalls John Lithgow Slap and Kevin Bacon Chemistry

Four decades after starring in the foot-tapping classic Free from all tiesLori Singer still remembers the time she first laid eyes on Kevin Bacon.

Every moment was magical from the start. The second we said hello and shook hands, it was almost electric, she tells The Daily Beast of meeting her then-24-year-old co-star on a Paramount soundstage. , before the cameras started rolling. We felt a real excitement between our characters and from that moment on, it was like a wild roller coaster.

I'm 40 this year, Free from all ties starred Singer as Ariel, the rebellious daughter of John Lithgow's Reverend Shaw Moore, a man so tied to the Bible that he transformed her small Utah town into an oppressive place where even dancing is prohibited. But his super-conservative views are soon challenged when Ren McCormack, a slick young city slicker from Bacons, arrives in town and decides to green-light the prom.

For Singer, playing the daughter of a larger-than-life patriarch was something she could relate to intimately. I was under a lot of surveillance growing up and I was pretty wild. I really felt like Ariel. My father was a conductor, so we were very much in the spotlight. [His job] It was like being the town reverend, she said, comparing her childhood as the daughter of famed conductor Jacques Singer to life under the fictional Reverend Moore.

At 13, Singer was a musical prodigy and already working as a classically trained cellist, so having to meet high expectations was nothing new to her. However, just like Ariel, she also had a punk spirit that was eager to break free.

Ariel is unique. She's a little more poetic [than everyone else in the town]. She writes poems about trains in the hope that they will travel the world on their rails. Suddenly she sees Ren and he is like a magnet for her. She doesn't understand his hair, his jacket is from somewhere else and she likes it, whatever it is. I believed in this search for freedom, Singer says, before sharing the main thought she had during the casting process that landed her this star role: I was like: Hey, you can choose whoever you want, but I am this character. It is very simple.

Not only that, but it turns out that Singer also had the guts and courage to take on this surprisingly dangerous role.

I did all the stunts myself, like when we were doing the scene with the train. I was very wild, Singer says of filming Free from all tiess iconic train avoidance sequence, where Ren saves Ariel from certain death at the last second. It was a real train; a huge locomotive. I had choreographed what I was going to do and demonstrated [the director and stuntman]. Then after, [the stuntman] grabbed my arm and pinched me. He said: Don't say another word. I had just given them something wild and now it was up to him to make sure I was safe while doing it.

The stage production began, with the film's stuntman telling Singer, “When the train hits this mark, get out of the way.” But the young actress had other ideas. Obviously, I thought I could stay there longer, and the stuntman had to cross the tracks and move me out of the way. [of the train], as Kevin actually does in the film, Singer reveals. Usually, you have to write daily reports about what is happening on the sets. I bet they didn't put that aside.

This same spontaneous spirit inhabited Singer during the scene where Ariel drags out of a moving car driven by his friends who suddenly finds himself face to face with a truck coming in the opposite direction. While a stuntman was used during shots of the car speeding toward the truck, Singer herself suspended herself from the moving vehicle.

I risked my life doing this scene with actors driving,” she said. I trusted my fellow actors while I was doing this. We shot this scene on the very last day in case I died. It was very serious.

We had a very intense relationship. During the breakfast scene, he slapped me. It was a real slap in the face. My face bore the imprint of his hand.

It wasn't just the waterfalls that were treacherous. Even some of the film's dramatic sequences had an element of danger, such as Ariel's heated confrontation with her father around the breakfast table.

We had a very intense relationship, Singer says of his collaboration with Lithgow. During the breakfast scene, he slapped me. It was a real slap in the face. Anyway, that was the slap. My face bore the imprint of his hand.

An equally tense moment between Ariel and her father, this time located in the vicinity of his beloved churchalso proved unpredictable.

We went further than what was written. It wasn't written for me to get on my knees, raise my hands and lash out like that, she said. I tormented him because I was so tormented. [Lithgow] wasn't supposed to shake me either. It was an intense thing.

Free from all tiesThe rebellious themes of the series were also reflected in the cast's downtime, in a more playful and mischievous manner. Singer tells us about a moment near the end of filming where an after-work party led to a quick swim in a motel pool and a close brush with the local cops.

Everyone took off their clothes. I did it, and I know Chris Penn did it, Singer says of his late co-star, who played Ren's friend Willard. We had to climb over a chain link fence to get to the pool. We were laughing and screaming and someone called the police. We had to get out of there as quickly as possible and return to our rooms before the police arrived.

If it had been spotted, the little casting stunt would surely not have gone down well with their director, Herbert Ross, especially since Ross's film had already been shut down by conservative local authorities after getting wind of nudity partially on the board during a shower sequence.

The city was very strict with very specific rules, Singer says, recalling his time filming in Provo, Utah. They heard that some of the boys were naked and demanded to see the photo and find out what was happening. For two or three days we stayed closed, waiting to see what would happen.

Despite all the on-screen and off-screen antics, Free from all ties It's even better remembered for Ren being successful in his quest to free the locals and get them back on the dance floor to kick off their Sunday shoes to the eponymous Kenny Loggins. hit song. And Singer is grateful that the film's message of defiance still resonates 40 years later.

Ariel's rebellion and search as a young person for something more and a way to physically express herself is timeless. I feel so blessed and grateful for everything that happened with this film, she smiles. I'm so thrilled that it has transcended and I'm thrilled every time I hear the song.