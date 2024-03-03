Entertainment
Coney Island needs people who believe in it
Coney Island is an incredible community filled with hardworking and unique New Yorkers who are proud of where they come from. Coney Island is known around the world for its uniqueness, and now it has a unique chance to revitalize itself with the prospect of a year-round gaming and entertainment venue: The Coney.
It's personal for me. I am the executive director and co-founder of Alfadila Community Services, an organization that advocates for the underserved and disadvantaged, providing them with the knowledge, support and resources they need to succeed. My life's work is to make Coney Island a better place.
But the truth is that while Coney Island is an amazing place, it needs help. For too long, many have opposed any opportunity for job creation, economic development and other improvements to Coney Island. These people failed Coney Island time and time again and created the situation we have today: a seasonal economy with limited growth opportunities.
So what would $3 billion spend on five acres that The Coney Would living do the trick? Simply put, it would be transformative.
A team led by New York-based Thor Equities, Legends Entertainment, Saratoga Casino Hotel and Chickasaw Nation created a plan that would actually turn Coney Island around. They envision a hotel, entertainment, dining and gaming complex built on the famous Coney Island Boardwalk, nestled between the area's iconic amusement parks and Nathans Famous Hot Dog Restaurant.
The Coney will bring many benefits throughout the year, including 4,000 jobs for a community that desperately needs them. Overall, New York State has an unemployment rate of 4.5%, but Brooklyn lags behind with an unemployment rate of 5.4%.
Coney Island, in particular, historically lags behind New York City in several key indicators: in 2015, Coney Island had a poverty rate of 27%, and in 2018, Coney Island had a poverty rate of 24%. . Simply put, Brooklyn needs jobs and The Coney would instantly become one of the largest employers in the area.
It wouldn't just be jobs, but well-paying careers, many of which would be unionized and come with great benefits. Most importantly, they won't be seasonal like most jobs in Coney Island. To promote local hiring, The Coney will actively recruit and host job fairs within the Coney Island community so that those closest to the project can benefit, in addition, from partnerships with educational institutions local.
This year-round aspect of The Coney means we will have economic development and investment on a scale not seen in generations. By diversifying the local economy, Coney Island will no longer rely solely on summer visitors to amusement parks.
The Coney will bring people to Coney Island who wouldn't have gone there otherwise. Then, they will eat at local restaurants, many of which will also have partnerships with The Coney and enjoy the benefits of increased foot traffic. This increase in traffic will coincide with improved public safety, both through greater use of the area and increased security.
These benefits are why The Coney team has gone door-to-door and block-to-block talking with residents and businesses about why an open gaming and entertainment venue all year round would help the community and revitalize the area. We also spoke to NYCHA residents and community groups. This outreach has also included opponents of the project, because we are ready to go anywhere and talk to anyone about this project.
This outreach has paid off: to date, more than 10,000 people from Coney Island and South Brooklyn have signed petitions in support of The Coney, and hundreds of families have participated in community events sponsored by The Coney, with overwhelmingly positive reactions.
Don't let the naysayers and the inactives fool you: this is a community that wants opportunity, growth and a chance. It goes without saying, but some people who oppose The Coney simply opposed everything: the new ferry services, the baseball field, and more. They have no real ideas or the ability to realize them. In some cases, these were even elected officials whom voters rejected. No, this is not a viable path for Coney Island.
Coney Island was a showcase for the world. The Coney can help bring back those spotlights. All Coney Island needs is a chance and people who believe in it. I believe in Coney Island and I believe in the promise of what The Coney would do for it. Let’s make things right and revitalize a community that desperately needs hope.
Mirville-Shahzada is the executive director and co-founder of Alfadila Community Services.
