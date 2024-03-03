Watts intersection to be named after Anthony Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment





WATTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An intersection in Watts will be named Saturday in honor of Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, a music producer and founder of the independent label Top Dawg Entertainment, who grew up in the nearby Nickerson Gardens public housing complex. Rapper Jay Rock and City Councilman Tim McOsker, whose 15th District includes Watts, will join Tiffith to speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony at Imperial Highway and Central Avenue to name the intersection Anthony Tiffith TDE Music Square. Saturday's ceremony will cap two days of accolades for the 49-year-old music mogul, following an event Friday at City Hall where the City Council recognized Tiffith for his contributions to the music industry and Watts . McOsker led the presentation at City Hall alongside Councilor Marqueece Harris-Dawson. “We recognize this great man and this great organization, but also Watts, who is full of many upcoming Top Dawgs,” McOsker said. “There is so much talent and so much opportunity, and we lift each other up when we come together.” McOsker added, “Top Dawg and (Top Dawg Entertainment) are just a living example of that.” McOsker called Nickerson Gardens “a battleground and a crucible, shaping the resilience of those who lived there and (left) a mark.” In 2004, at the age of 30, Tiffith founded Top Dawg Entertainment, now specializing in hip-hop and R. &B artists. In its early days, it was a space to cultivate burgeoning talent and provide opportunities that would not have been possible without his efforts, his supporters said. Top Dawg Entertainment is home to hip-hop heavyweights such as Rock, Watts' first Grammy winner, and hip-hop's first Pulitzer Prize winner for literary excellence, Kendrick Lamar. The label also produces recordings by SZA, Ab-Soul and Schoolboy Q. Last year, Top Dawg Entertainment held its 10th annual Christmas event. The two-day event included an all-star concert for the community. Harris-Dawson remembers attending one of Top Dawg Entertainment's Christmas concerts and encouraged everyone to attend at least once. “Not only do TDE artists perform, but they invite the best artists of the moment to come to the project and give a free show,” Harris-Dawson said. “Everyone is welcome, the community welcomes them.” Rock shared how grateful he was to have met Tiffith. “I mean, he put me in the studio and gave me an opportunity,” Rock said. “Not only did he do that for me, but you know, he took me as his own and raised me to be a better man than I am today.” “He’s a big dude,” Rock added. “You know, I say, I love you. I appreciate everything you've done for me and for the community.” Tiffith, surrounded by family and friends in the council chambers at City Hall, expressed gratitude, but also a bit of surprise. “Growing up in the project, it was tough,” he said. “You know, we went through a lot, but the goal was to come back and build and teach.” “I never thought I would be here, on the city council, naming this intersection after myself. Never in my wildest dreams, and I appreciate it.”

