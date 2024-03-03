New games for March 2024 | Entertainment





With all the speculation about Xbox game titles coming to other platforms, we finally got the official word from Phil Spencer. There are only a few games coming to other platforms. Things can always change, but that's what's happening now. From February 22, the title from Xbox studio Pentiment will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Obsidian Entertainments' Grounded game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 on April 16. Xbox has confirmed that cross-platform across all platforms is possible. The latest game to come is the multiplayer sea pirate Sea of ​​Thieves which is coming to PS5 on April 30. This game will once again offer cross-platform play between PC, PS5 and Xbox players. All of these games will offer other platforms a small collection of great games. Rumors of huge titles like Starfield coming to other platforms seem false. Offering these games on other platforms will not only give other console owners a chance to play and enjoy these games, but will also generate additional revenue to create new games in the future. Xbox also won't be exiting the hardware space anytime soon. There will likely be another Xbox Series X review in the coming year. As for the rumored Switch 2, it probably won't hit players until next year. March is another month of new games arriving on the Game Pass service. February 22 (Console) Dead Island 2 March 5 (Console, PC, Cloud) Warhammer 40,000 Bolter March 19 (Console, PC, Cloud) Lightning Frontier March 19 (Console, PC, Cloud) MLB The Show 24 March 28 (Console, PC) Diablo 4 March 28 (Console, PC, Cloud) Open roads March Playstation Plus games from March 1 to April 1 Sifu, the kungfu beat em up title arrives on the Playstation console. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the most recent expansion for Bungies' free-to-play shooter. EA Sports F1 23 The official Formula 1 game takes players through the most famous F1 circuits. With a story, a career mode that allows you to build your own team and even a multiplayer mode. included. Hello neighbor 2 Play as a journalist trying to piece together clues from crime scenes. These four games are coming to the PS4 and PS5 systems. Please feel free to contact Sascha at [email protected] with any gaming questions.

