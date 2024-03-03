Nigerian actor Mr. Ibu dies – KT PRESS





2 Popular Nigerian Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu in his on-screen appearances, has died after months of illness. The 62-year-old actor is known in Rwanda for his series of family comedy films, particularly the one titled Mr. Ibu. The actor died of cardiac arrest according to Nigerian media. In October 2023, Okafor revealed that he was suffering from an illness suspected to be diabetes which ultimately led to the amputation of one of his legs. Okafor said he was struck by the problem while on a film set with other Nollywood actors and actresses. He called on his fans and the public to pray and get financial help to cover his medical expenses. He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg. In November 2023, Okafor (Rest in Peace) posted on Instagram that he was hospitalized for two weeks due to a strange and dangerous illness and celebrated his birthday on his sickbed, but revealed that the doctors suggested amputating his legs. His family agreed to the amputation because the treatment required seven surgeries to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, but to no avail. Okafor has starred in over 200 Nollywood films. He also ventured into music, just for a short time. On October 15, 2020, he released his songs titled This girl and Do you know. Mr. Ibu had been in and out of the hospital. The veteran comedian died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Evercare Hospital, Lagos. The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, announced the news of Okafor’s death on his Instagram page. Okafor has acted in over 200 Nollywood films including Mr. Ibu (2004), Mr. Ibu 2 (2005), Mr. Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Providers, International Players, Mr. Ibu in London (2005) , Police. Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007) Okafor was known as “Nigeria's Borat” and in 2012 described homosexuality in Nollywood as akin to a virus, saying: “If there is a way in this world that people can stop or kill him, please do. Okafor also ventured into music for a short time. On October 15, 2020, he released his songs titled “This girl” and “Do you know. Okafor was a graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Nigeria, but also worked as a hairdresser, ventured into photography and also worked in a company that produced crates. After his secondary education, he took admission in Yola College of Education, but withdrew due to financial difficulties. Born on October 17, 1961 as John Ikechukwu Okafor, the late actor and comedian had divorced his two wives and is survived by three children, Emmanuel Okafor, Chelsea Okafor and Jay Jay Okafor. Many of Mr. Ibu's fans have shared their condolences for X, remembering the films that the late actor starred in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktpress.rw/2024/03/nigerian-actor-mr-ibu-passes-on/

