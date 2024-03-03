The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo, 52, slams Hollywood as a 'cesspool' and hints she's QUITTED for good in stunning withdrawal – after she was blacklisted from the industry in the middle of the COVID vaccine scandal forced her to turn to OnlyFans to survive.

The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo has slammed Hollywood after she was blacklisted by studios for refusing to get a Covid vaccine, revealing it would take a long time for her to come out of retirement.

In September, the 52-year-old star claimed she was forced to turn to subscription service OnlyFans to make money after her stance on vaccination dried up her acting work and her agent fired her, which quickly put her in a perilous financial situation and at risk of losing her home.

Although Drea has since said she was able to make enough money within five minutes of launching her profile to pay off her mortgage foreclosure, she has now hinted that she herself is severing her ties to Hollywood.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Drea blasted the “saturated” industry and said: “I mean, this place [Hollywood] is a fucking cesspool. I'm not going to lie. TV sucks.

Drea de Matteo has called Hollywood a “cesspool” six months after she was forced to join OnlyFans following her actor blacklist.

The actress played the role of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos between 1999 and 2006.

“There’s nothing great. The Sopranos opened the door to [me] 100 per cent.'

Drea played the role of Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos for seven years between 1999 and 2006.

Referring to a recent meeting with the HBO series' showrunner David Chase and executive producers Terence Winter and Matthew Wiener, she continued: “They were doing a panel and they were basically saying, 'We don't even trust the public because that's all.” of this stuff that corporations shove down people's throats.

“It’s like I didn’t even know it was the audience. I think it's more the industry.

“The industry has just… everything that our generation has asked for, whether it's better television, whether it's human rights, whether it's sovereignty of the body, all of these things, they took it and made it an aberration.

“And the same thing happened with television. Television is so saturated. Streaming doesn't help anyone except big companies.

Asking if she would ever return to acting, Drea said: “It would have to be something that was really meaningful to me.

“I don't need to go out there just to get a paycheck, even though I literally had $10 left in my bank account when all this happened, which is why I started the OnlyFans page .

“I’d rather bet on myself than the man at this point.”

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Drea said she would only return to acting if the right project came along.

She was forced to launch her OnlyFans profile last year after being blacklisted from Hollywood for not getting a Covid vaccine.

Although Drea seems disappointed with Hollywood, she shared that she starred in a film after Covid mandates were lifted on May 12, 2023 and before the SAG-AFTRA strike took hold on July 14, 2023.

In the same interview with DailyMail.com, Drea said her time on OnlyFans helped her save her house from foreclosure and launch her own business, a fashion brand she calls ULTRAFREE.

She admitted: “OnlyFans saved my life, 100%. I can't believe I'm saying this, but it really saved us.

Through tears, she continued: “Anyone who wants to condemn me and belittle me, go ahead. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in caring for two small children.

“It saved my house for many years which were very important to us. And beyond all that, it gave me enough money to start and fund ULTRAFREE.

Drea won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her performance in the hit series.

Drea only had $10 in her bank account when she opened her OnlyFans account.

She had found herself in a perilous financial situation after going into forbearance to help her pay off her mortgage, but ultimately couldn't afford the astronomical sum she owed collectors.

“They foreclosed on me and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,” she said. “I wanted to try to sell it before they took it.

“At the same time, I lost my mother and my other mother, who had dementia, no longer had money for her caregiver. I didn't know where the path was.

Turning to the platform wasn't initially something Drea wanted to do. And actually, when she first had this idea, it was because she and her boyfriend had been thinking about starting a podcast.

“I did it, but I didn’t want to do it,” she continued. “I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went viral and people went crazy.”

“I mean, the original premise for opening OnlyFans was that Robbie and I were going to do a controversial podcast there. We wanted to put it behind a paywall so it wouldn't get destroyed in the media because of it.

“That's what it was originally going to be, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there.”