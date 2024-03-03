Son Ambani's pre-wedding party features Rihanna, tycoons and Bollywood stars, Asia News





NEW DELHI- Jets chartered for tycoons and celebrities, a performance by Rihanna and instructions to don “jungle fever” outfits while visiting an animal rescue center: this is how billionaire Mukesh Ambani gives the kick-off to the big Indian wedding celebrations for his son. The head of Indian conglomerate Reliance and Asia's richest man with a net worth of US$114 billion (S$153 billion) according to Forbes, Ambani is known for never partying half-heartedly. The momentous occasion that has India mesmerized is a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for his youngest son Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29. It starts Friday March 1st. will entertain 1,200 guests and take place in a township of Jamnagar, near Reliance's main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat. The wedding itself doesn't take place until July and the festivities de facto began on Wednesday when Anant and his bride-to-be hosted a joint dinner for local villagers that served 51,000 people. Besides pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, American magician David Blaine will perform and traditional ceremonies will also take place at a temple complex. Anant's pre-wedding bash will likely feature Bill Gates, Meta's (META.O), opens in a new tab Mark Zuckerberg, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and movie stars from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh. Khan and Salman Khan, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the plans who declined to be identified. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, which on Wednesday announced an $8.5 billion merger of its media assets in India with Reliance, will also likely be there. Anant is a director of Reliance's new energy venture and one of Ambani's three children who are heirs to his empire. Merchant is director of Encore Healthcare in India. Ambani also made headlines with his daughter Isha's wedding in 2018, described by some as a mini-Davos summit. Former US Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those dancing with the Bollywood stars at the time. Guests at the Anant Ambani celebrations will be able to savor 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs. [[nid:440220]] They will be pampered: Indian hairdressers, makeup artists and drapers are available, but only on a “first come, first served” basis, according to a planning document provided to guests and seen by Reuters. They will visit a rescue center that Reliance says houses more than 2,000 animals and has one of the largest elephant hospitals in the world. The dress code is “jungle fever,” with guests encouraged to wear animal print clothing or Hawaiian shirts. Return jet charter flights from New Delhi and Mumbai are offered, but guests have been asked to limit themselves to just two pieces of luggage or three suitcases per couple. The document warns that “if you bring more,” there is no guarantee they will arrive on the same flight. Customers have also been asked to be reasonable in their expectations of laundry services. “All clothes donated to the press will be returned within three hours… it may not be possible to hope or ask for anything faster,” he added.

