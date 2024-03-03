Legion M calls on its fans and investors to make films

William Shatner attends the William Shatner Handprint Ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con International 2022: San Diego at Theater Box on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. Emma McIntyre | Getty Images

When Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison first envisioned their production studio, Legion M, they decided to build not just a business, but a community. The movie studio behind buzzy names like “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” “Colossal” and the upcoming William Shatner documentary “You Can Call Me Bill” is part of a shift in Hollywood over the past decade towards a new crowdfunding model, allowing producers to solicit donations for film and television projects and reward investors with more than just limited edition merchandise. Now fans can get a real return on their investment. “I think a lot of people look at crowdfunding as a different way to raise money,” said Annison, co-founder and president of Legion M. “It's a different way to fund your business, or a different way to fund your film. And we see it as a fundamentally different way of building a fundamentally different type of business.” Legion M was launched in 2016 as a result of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS, Act, which lowered the barriers to entry for raising capital and allowed businesses to access financing in a way that was previously prohibited due to securities regulations. While crowdfunding isn't a new concept, Legion M takes it to the next level by giving everyday moviegoers a seat at the Hollywood table. In less than a decade, the studio has worked with a number of Hollywood stars, including Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis on 2016's “Colossal” and Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver in 2023's “Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose.” The company also funded the recently released cryptocurrency documentary “This is Not Financial Advice.”

Risks and rewards

Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, GoFundMe, and Indiegogo have long allowed creators to tap into their most ardent fan bases to create content. In the past, Kickstarter backers have generated $3.1 million for Zach Braff's film “Wish I Was Here” in 2014, $5.7 million for Rob Thomas' film “Veronica Mars” in 2014 and a record $11.3 million for Critical Role's animated film “Legend of Vox Machina.” series, which was later picked up by Amazon Main video. However, Kickstarter does not allow campaign creators to offer financial returns to those who donate. This is what sets Legion M apart. If a film or television project performs well at the box office or is purchased by a distributor, those who invested receive a cut. “For the William Shatner documentary, we basically replaced the role of one financier writing that check with 1,200 smaller financiers writing smaller checks,” Annison said. The minimum investment for the documentary was $100. Investors can also purchase a stake in Legion M itself for just $40. The company claims to have more than 45,000 investors. For Legion M's “My Dead Friend Zoe,” the company raised money from Legion M investors and larger, more traditional Hollywood financiers, including Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

From left, Chris Temple, Glauber Contessoto, Zach Ingrasci and Rayz Rayl of “This Is Not Financial Advice” pose for a portrait during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studio on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Erik Tanner | Getty Images

Legion M offers creators access to its fan base, which independent filmmaker Chris Temple, co-director of “This is Not Financial Advice,” found compliments his documentary. His film focuses on several retail investors navigating the peaks and valleys of the crypto world. He said working with Legion M “felt very natural from the first call.” “This is a popular film about investors finally gaining access to markets they haven't had access to and about people taking control of their own finances,” he said, noting the parallels with the work of Legion M.

The fans know best

Legion M is not alone in this space. Angel Studios made headlines after its Crowdfunded “Sound of Freedom” grossed about $250 million at the global box office on a budget of just $14.5 million. While Angel Studios bills itself as a production studio that brings “light” to entertainment, its primary goal is to elevate religious titles to the mainstream. Legion M's focus is the Comic Con audience, although it diversifies its portfolio to include comedies, thrillers, murder mysteries, dramas, sci-fi action films and documentaries.

Jeff Annison and Paul Scanlan attend the world premiere of “You Can Call Me Bill” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theater on March 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Frazer Harrison | Getty Images