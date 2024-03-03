Shake up the classical concert experience with Ensemble Mlange at VPAC in Beaver Creek





Formerly known as “SHUFFLE Concert,” Ensemble Mlange is an all-star sextet of virtuosos dedicated to inspiring the next generation of music lovers while having a little fun with current enthusiasts.

Courtesy photo Ensemble Mlange transforms the traditional classical concert experience into a participatory game, engaging the audience in creating the program. This unique show, where a new audience member chooses each piece, will take place at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 30, with seats on stage for an up-close experience with the performers. “The intimacy of VPAC is perfect for classical music, and enjoying Ensemble Mlange on stage with the artists is about as close to music as you can get,” said VPAC Executive Director Cameron Morgan. “From the pre-performance reception to the interactive format of selecting the music you want to hear, audiences will be immersed in this reinvention of the concert experience.” The Ensemble Mlange concert at VPAC is reformatted as a board game for musicians. Everyone in the audience has a program with a number on it. After each play, a new audience member is chosen by a randomization app to select the next play from a comprehensive menu organized by style, nationality and period. The program includes classical music from a wide variety of genres, brilliant transcriptions, jazz, innovative arrangements of tango and musical theater, as well as pieces written specifically for the group. Most pieces last between three and six minutes, ensuring that the concert moves quickly and that each program is unique. “Ensemble Mlange’s repertoire is incredibly diverse and the ‘menu’ of music to choose from has something for everyone,” added Morgan. “Because each performance is adapted in the moment by the choices made by audience members, you actively participate in this fun creative process; the outcome of which is one that you directly helped shape. Tickets for this show are available online , and all ages are encouraged to attend. The unique format of the Ensemble Mlange show keeps audience members engaged and entertained from start to finish, making it a great option for younger participants. Support local journalism Make a donation For more information on VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visitVilarPAC.org or call 970-845-8497.

