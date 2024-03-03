Entertainment
“Hits, flops and other illusions”: director Ed Zwick on his life in Hollywood
If you were making a movie about Ed Zwick, Oscar-winning producer and director of several major films, Act 1 would definitely feature the American Film Institute in Los Angeles as the backdrop. It was there, in the 1970s, that Zwick, in his mid-20s, realized he wasn't good enough and needed to quickly start learning from his peers.
“It's very practical; it's very profound right away,” he said. “And your other students, or comrades as we're called here, will actually become your own teachers.”
It’s something he has continued to do throughout his 40-plus year career. During this period, he directed some of Hollywood's brightest: Denzel Washington (“Glory”, “Courage Under Fire”, “The Siege”), Tom Cruise (“The Last Samurai”), Brad Pitt (“Legends of the Fall”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Blood Diamond”), Daniel Craig (“Defiance”) and almost Julia Roberts, who agreed to star in “Shakespeare In Love” before quitting without a word, putting the film on hold for years.
It's all recounted in Zwick's new book, “Hits, Flops and Other Illusions” (Gallery Books) — the good, the bad and the ugly of working in Hollywood.
“It’s a melting pot,” Zwick said of filmmaking. “And in a crucible, between artists, things fulminate. And in fact, there is something beautiful in that and often something very good comes out of it. But I wanted to tell it as it was.”
Zwick and his producing partner, Marshall Herskovitz, have been in this crucible since they met as students at AFI and formed what they call the longest partnership in Hollywood history .
“We like to make epic films, big films,” Herskovitz said. “But we also believe that people can achieve the epic in normal life.”
This is what they attempted to achieve with their first television series, “Thirtysomething”. They didn't think it would last one season, but it lasted four and won 13 Emmy Awards.
Zwick said: “We were really interested in ambivalence, and the ambivalence of being in a marriage, the ambivalence of being in your job, and you just want to mess around but you have to work hard. All the contradictions of life. It upset people. “A lot. People often just wanted to have a very simple representation of life. But that's not what life is. ”
While directing “Trenttysomething,” Zwick got his hands on a script about a group of black soldiers from Massachusetts during the Civil War. “Glory” caused a sensation.
But in addition to on-screen battles, there were behind-the-scenes battles with, among others, Matthew Broderick's mother, who, according to Zwick, fought for the director to expand her son's role as white leader. of the African-American regiment. It was an early lesson for Zwick on when to compromise and when to stand firm.
When asked about navigating the world as a creative and learning when to fight for something and when to realize it's not worth it, Zwick responded, “I don't know if that fits the CBS television, but there's a poem by EE Cummings. And the last line of the poem is: There's some crap I won't eat. But it also suggests that there's a whole world of bullshit out there that will eat. And having to make this decision is really crucial. »
Herskovitz said of Zwick's films: “People cry in these films. They are affected by the film. They remember the film. But to give a deep experience, you have to put a lot of things together. And I think that's what Ed. “He does it brilliantly. You have to have a great story, you have to have an incredible sense of casting. Then you have to know how to handle these very special people who are going to go on place and be the face of this film. And I think in the book he speaks very eloquently about the different ways you have to deal with different people.”
If the Ed Zwick movie has a villain, it might be Harvey Weinstein, who ended up buying the “Shakespeare in Love” script that Zwick had so lovingly developed, then blocked him from taking the mic on the stage of the Oscars when he won the award for best. picture.
Watch: Ed Zwick barely speaks on the Oscars stage:
“Only in Hollywood can you end up feeling bad about something you're supposed to feel really, really good about,” Zwick said. “But it turned out to be very important to me later. It wasn't necessarily about fairness. It was about working hard and knowing what you did and then moving on, that you are going to be knocked down. There is a cruelty in this profession that you have to accept depending on the vagaries of what happens. And what do you do then? Do you get up? And can you continue?”
READ AN EXTRACT: “Hits, flops and other illusions” by Ed Zwick
The award-winning director-producer recounts four tumultuous decades in Hollywood, which included a fake newscast in which he blew up Charleston, South Carolina.
For more information:
Story produced by Anthony Laudato. Publisher: Remington Korper.
|
