BODYTRAFFIC hits the Beaver Creek stage in March

BODYTRAFFIC is known for its bold and enigmatic moves.

Christopher Duggan/Courtesy photo Movement, both physical and conceptual, is the only common language shared by all humanity. BODYTRAFFIC, an internationally renowned dance company based in Los Angeles, seeks to elevate dance beyond an art form to a mode of exploration and celebration of ideas and spirit through shared language . See the company perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. “If I had to describe BODYTRAFFIC in one word, it would be ‘versatile,’” said Cameron Morgan, executive director of VPAC. “In their program at VPAC, these artists will explore love and heartbreak, the indomitable human spirit and our ever-transforming humanity through four distinct ballets whose compelling movement spans classical, contemporary, modern and dance theater. » The evening's program includes a new play entitled “The Act of Becoming,” which VPAC helped bring to life. “VPAC is honored to support BODYTRAFFIC through the co-commission of “The Act of Becoming,'” » said Morgana. “It is a privilege to contribute to the creation of new artistic works in this way, and I am thrilled that our community will witness the premiere of this new ballet in Colorado.” “The act of becoming” is set to music by Ravel’s iconic “Boléro”. Spanish choreographer Fernando Hernando Magadan reinvents the orchestral work and tells the story of the journey of transformation. The piece serves as a reminder that powerful artistic expressions can awaken something dormant within us, activating the courage to continue the search for a home in our ever-evolving selves. Support local journalism Make a donation The evening's program also includes “Bioquea'o,” choreographed by Joan Rodriquez. With original music by Pedro Osuna, the piece premiered in 2023. Using the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis as a backdrop, Bloquea'o appeals to and admires the persistence of the human spirit to create home when it is removed. Rodriguez's synthesis of folklore and contemporary influences embodies what it means to take home wherever you go. In “Blue Until June,” created by choreographer Trey McIntyre for the Washington Ballet in 2000, Los Angeles native and singing icon Etta James lends her soulful voice as the dancers capture the innate desperation of the blues. The evening ends with “Danke Schoen” (from Rooster), set to music by Wayne Newton. The play follows the story of an unhappy young man as he dreams fitfully one night. Choreographed by Barak Marshall, the piece was originally created for the Barak Marshall Dance Theater Company and premiered in Israel in 2009. This show is part of VPAC's Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package. For more information on VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit VilarPAC.org or call 970-845-8497.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/bodytraffic-hits-the-beaver-creek-stage-in-march/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos