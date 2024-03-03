Bollywood stars dazzle at Indian billionaire Ambani's son's pre-wedding party





AM live AM Live is NTV's morning news show that sets the day's agenda with insightful panels every weekday.

The business redefined Business Redefined is Kenya's premier thought leadership platform for analyzing issues related to economic and financial policy as well as demystifying complex developments in the region's capital markets.

Daily politics This is daily politics. Here we look at the ins and outs of all Kenyan politics. We are doing nothing and have no reason to water down everything that matters to Kenyans.

Sato's Cat Gumzo La Sato is a live social show that aims to raise awareness of issues affecting society at large. Discussions range from parenting, marital happiness and struggles, oppression, violence and all matters of the heart.

Health Journal Health Diary is a weekly show that highlights different types of diseases/conditions and looks for ways to prevent, treat/manage them. The show demystifies this through real-life stories and also features specialists from different fields, to offer medical advice on this.

Letter to my younger self Letter To My Younger Self is a podcast in which guests can write a letter to their younger self, from which Maxine formulates questions to ask them during the hour-long show.

Crop Discussions Mazao is interested in agriculture and agri-food

National reports Nation Reports is a weekly podcast that offers listeners the opportunity to interact with and journey with diverse journalists as they break the most moving stories.

lost paradise Paradise Lost takes a look through Louis Otieno's story, times and everything in between.

Speaking of GEN Z Talking Gen Z brings you entertaining yet meaningful conversations about a generation trying to navigate adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they reveal all things Gen Z.

SportOn Sport-On is a 30-minute sports magazine on NTV and 3 hours on NATION FM. The show seeks to provide sports fanatics with comprehensive and in-depth coverage of sports both locally and internationally.

End of technology The scale of technological growth is beyond simple recognition; it has seamlessly integrated into our daily existence. A few years ago, the idea of ​​paying electricity bills via mobile money or recharging with tokens in Kenya seemed inconceivable. Online product sales were considered far away and artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping various facets of our lives. Amidst these technological advancements, those with a strong understanding of technology can address challenges, seize opportunities, and build sustainable livelihoods. Tech over Show aims to be the platform facilitating discussions between thought leaders, innovators, technology companies and government, addressing the challenges and opportunities of Kenya's thriving technology industry.

Value Thamani is a trade show dedicated to emerging issues concerning micro, small and medium enterprises.

The trend A two-hour live show broadcast on Fridays. The show focuses on news from the controversial and popular entertainment industry across all media platforms, targeting people aged 25-35.

The trending podcast The trending podcast highlights and captures the best jokes from the #TTTT segment that airs every Friday on NTV. It's the TTTT EXTRA

The wicked edition The Wicked Edition with Dr. Kingori seeks to tackle serious issues with humor and relevant wit. It is a two-part half-hour show filmed in front of a live audience.

Let's go Twende is a travel show that highlights beautiful, unique and diverse places, people and cultures. The show offers new perspectives on familiar places and memorable experiences in new places.

Unscripted This Saturday night lifestyle show allows viewers to share their stories and life experiences so openly and honestly in an effort to change the culture of silence.

VIP access VIP ACCESS is Anyiko Owoko's music and culture YouTube show and podcast dedicated to promoting Africa's most promising talents and creatives. This podcast gives you VIP access to timeless interviews while providing a platform for emerging and established artists across the continent. Since its launch in 2018, Anyiko has interviewed over 70 African music stars.

WADR This weekly information program aims to involve all parties in the debate without being constrained by it, to listen to the main voices of the competition but without allowing them to take viewers hostage, to maintain the debate but to allow them to push back with all due respect.

When death do us part In this podcast, three widowers speak openly about the grieving process, how they found themselves exposed to the emotional turmoil of losing their wives, and how society still doesn't know how to handle them.

your world Your World is a health, wellness and variety show. It provides a platform for the public and experts to share their experiences on how to improve or manage health issues, in Kenya and the Africa region.



