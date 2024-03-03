Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh changes tone of poll overnight





NEW DELHI: Jazz singer Dinah Washington once sung, what one day makes the difference ! Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh would agree. Last night it was full blast, yes. Today he sang a new tune, no . After being named the BJP candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha, Singh posted on

The words he wrote in Hindi and published on X on Sunday afternoon translate as: I express my sincere gratitude to the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol, but for some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol.

Singh's raunchy number Lollipop Laagelu (You Look Like a Lollipop) has garnered over 225 million views on YouTube and was once a very popular ringtone too.

Even though his withdrawal has left the party red-faced, the BJP will rejoice in the fact that the big three of the Bhojpuri entertainment world – Manoj Tiwary (North East Delhi), Ravi Kishan (Gorakhpur) and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua (Azamgarh) ) remain firmly on the rudder saddle.

All of them were BJP MPs in the just concluded 17th Lok Sabha and were contesting again from the same seat. Tiwary is also the only BJP MP from Delhi to have retained his ticket.

Had he contested, Pawan Singh – the film star of Pratigya, Loha Pahalwan and Saiyaan Superstar – could have delivered a stunning showdown with Bihar's biggest Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha, who had clinched the seat on a TMC ticket into a bypass in 2022.

In the past, however, Bhojpuri stars have not done well in their debut. Tiwary, Kishan and Nirahua failed in their first attempt to reach the Lower House.

Kishan, who is currently all over the big screen with (Laaptaa Ladies) and OTT (Maamla Legal Hai), finished sixth as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur in 2014. Tiwary came third from Gorakhpur in 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket . Nirahua went down to SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, 2019.

All three turned failure into success on their second attempt. Tiwary won in 2014 and again in 2019. Kishan triumphed in 2019. Nirahua triumphed in a bypoll in 2022.

Kunal Singh, another big star of Bhojpuri cinema of the 1980s, also contested the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the blockbuster hero, Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983), contested on a Congress ticket against Shatrughan Sinha, who then represented the BJP, for the Patna Sahib seat. Singh lost. Sinha, once a major Bollywood star, also played the title role in the Bhojpuri hit, Bihari Babu.

