The full story of the extraordinary six-year taxi feud and how it ended

Adrian Ling, 63, of Woodside, Beccles, was jailed for eight years after a six-year campaign against Goldline Travel

Two men spent six years engaged in an extraordinary vendetta against a taxi firm that saw cabbies shot at with air guns, a court has heard.

Adrian Ling launched the “revenge campaign” against Goldline Travel, alongside Daniel Garrison, after he was fired by the company in 2012 after being accused of diesel theft.

At their trial, it was revealed that over the next seven years, the company's vehicles were repeatedly fired upon while collecting and transporting tickets.

In other attacks, the two men punctured tires, smashed mirrors and threw corrosive substances on the bodywork.

Between March 2013 and May 2019, the two men committed a total of 83 criminal damages to the property of the taxi and private vehicle rental company.

Ling, 63, even used a radio scanner to monitor Goldline's communications systems to plan ambushes, in what the judge called a “revenge campaign of Hollywood proportions.”

Eastern Daily Press: Adrian Ling was described as vengeful during sentencing.

Adrian Ling was described as vengeful during sentencing. (Image: Suffolk Police)

Both men were convicted of a series of offenses at Ipswich Crown Court and Ling was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Garrison was released on bond, pending pre-sentence reports.

LEARN MORE: Lowestoft man jailed for trafficking cocaine and ketamine

The company, based in Ellough, near Beccles, operates a fleet of coaches as well as taxis.

Ling, from Beccles, started working there in 2008 as a mechanic but was fired by owner Ian Trussler in 2012 after being charged with stealing diesel – although his conviction for that offense was later quashed.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Thompson, Mr Trussler said: I could never have imagined the destruction Mr Ling would cause to my life by leaving the company.

The events of the last 12 years have left me at breaking point and I feel like my life has been put on hold since 2012.”

Eastern Daily Press: Goldline Travel based in Ellough, near Beccles

Goldline Travel based in Ellough, near Beccles (Image: Google)

The story continues

He said continued vandalism of Goldline Taxis had strained his marriage and his relationships with his children because it had become his only thought.

Everything came crashing down on me and I felt like I had no room to breathe as the number and frequency of damage to company vehicles was relentless,” he said.

We made it a rule not to mention Adrian's name in the house.

We didn't want the kids to hear his name.

Mr Trussler told the court he had to install a system to prevent Ling from intercepting the company's radio system to avoid ambushes.

LEARN MORE: Police close break-in case in Dichingham village

Mr Thompson told the court the vandalism caused at least 250,000 casualties, but this is disputed.

The court also heard from Claire Tillett, an office manager at Goldline, who claimed Ling followed her home and said she felt nervous every day.

She added: “I have lost count of the number of times I have been reduced to tears and am mentally exhausted.

Many taxis have been attacked by shots fired from a passing car, shattering windows and denting the bodywork, while they were picking up or transporting passengers.

The court heard that metal cylinder projectiles were sometimes recovered from inside or near vehicles after the attacks.

Taxis were targeted four times while carrying passengers, but none were injured.

However, a driver was injured by a projectile when her car window was smashed.

Ling and Garrison were arrested after police analyzed CCTV and ANPR footage, mobile phone location and mobile phone data, as well as witness statements.

Officers discovered the two men were purchasing vehicles and using cloned license plates to avoid detection.

The vehicles included a second-hand red Ford Focus which Garrison bought in 2016 and registered under a false name to an address on an industrial estate in Beccles.

A red Ford Focus was later captured on CCTV near several incidents of criminal damage to vehicles, with a cloned number plate.

Importantly, Garrison had sent Ling a text message with the cloned registration number before the incidents.

CCTV captured a red Ford Focus displaying the cloned plates in Ellough in April 2016.

The footage showed him slowly driving past a Goldline Travel taxi, turning around and overtaking the taxi again before an offside rear window suddenly shattered. The Ford Focus then left at high speed.

Garrison then attempted to sell the car with its original license plates.

An off-duty police officer in Beccles recognized Garrison driving a blue Ford Ka behind a Goldline Travel taxi with a man crouched in the rear passenger seat.

Investigations later established that details of the recording had been cloned.

Eight days later a blue Ford KA was caught on CCTV following an attack on another tax office in Beccles.

Ling and Garrison were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Defense attorney Matthew McNiff spoke on Ling's behalf in mitigation.

He questioned the reliability of the victims' statements and pointed out that no documents had been provided by Mr Trussell to prove the full cost of the damage.

Defense attorney Steven Dyble spoke on behalf of Garrison, who did not testify at trial, and said the motive for his involvement was not established.

However, Mr Dyble stressed his involvement was short-lived and said it was only in a supporting role.

LEARN MORE: Suffolk man Adrian Ling jailed for Goldline Travel revenge

Passing sentence, Judge Martyn Levett told Ling he was a vengeful person.

Judge Levett said: In my opinion, this is the oldest story in the book: after being accused of stealing diesel from the company in 2012, you took it upon yourself to launch a revenge campaign almost to Hollywood style proportions.

He ordered the destruction of Ling's air rifles and his radio scanner, but did not order compensation payments because Ling did not have the funds to pay.

Ling and Garrison, 35, of Woodbridge, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property owned by Goldline Travel between December 2012 and November 2019 and damaging company vehicles.

Ling was also convicted of four offenses of possessing an air rifle with intent to commit criminal damage between 2013 and 2019.