BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted on Day 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore





On March 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa once again rose to the top of social media trends when she was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day 2 show. Just a day ago, she lent her support to her colleagues in the K-pop industry and boy group SHINee. The Thai rapper is making the most of her stay in Singapore by giving two concerts in a row. BLACKPINK's Lisa is attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore on March 2. (Instagram) His flight landed at Singapore's Changi Airport on February 29. Speculation that she would attend Taylor Swift's concert in the Southeast Asian country immediately arose. However, she arrived for the first time at SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination Concert, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. As an avid supporter of both – the Korean music group and the American songwriter – Lisa was lucky as Swift's concert venue – the Singapore National Stadium – is just a short walk from the aforementioned venue. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Read also : Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 1: Rep TV Mayhem, Surprise New Songs Lisa at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore Fan videos of the K-pop star flooded X (formerly Twitter) as Swifties spotted her at the concert venue. Lalisa Manobal sported an all-black outfit with a mini skirt and a hoodie. Hitmaker LALISA's tour manager Alice accompanied her and can be seen in the video alongside her. A month ago, Lisa's bandmate Ros also had a blast at an Eras tour concert in Tokyo. She also went viral for listening to singer Red's tunes (specifically All Too Well) on February 7. Eventually, she shared a TikTok video of her and a friend having fun at the Tokyo Dome. Taylor Swift shared the sentiments during a previous BLACKPINK performance at the 2022 VMAs. Aside from performing to their popular banger Pink Venom, she even shot a TikTok video with Dylan O'Brien and Rina Yang earlier, with the same song in the background. Later that night, Taylor took a photo with Ros at the VMAs after-party. Lisa's solo activities: As BLACKPINK members travel the world to chart their own artistic paths before resuming group activities, Lisa has been making headlines recently. On February 8, she announced the launch of her exclusive label, LLOUD. Not only that, she is also ready to take Hollywood by storm. She will make her acting debut in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus. The series is expected to premiere in 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/blackpinks-lisa-spotted-at-taylor-swifts-singapore-eras-tour-day-2-101709461770603.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos