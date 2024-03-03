Decadence shines when life's odds are stacked against a pastry chef in 'Sugar and Stars' – Boulder Daily Camera

Starring Algerian-born actor Riadh Belache, 25, who arrived in France at the age of 8, the 2023 film “Sugar and Stars” is based on the inspiring real-life story of famous chef Yazid Ichemrahen , fell in love with baking as a businessman. young Franco-Moroccan boy.

Belache, also known by his pseudonym Just Riadh, rose to fame through social media and YouTube videos when he was a teenager. In “Sugar and Stars,” his film debut in a leading role and departure from his career in web and TV series, Belache delivers a captivating performance displaying impressive range and maturity, ensuring a film that could have been a pop-filled exercise of soft toys. more than adequately takes the audience through Yazid Ichemrahen's complex and unforgettable journey from a painful and turbulent childhood to worldwide fame.

“Sugar and Stars,” which critics call Belache's breakthrough performance, begins with the phrase I entered this world through a door that no one wanted to open.

The younger version of Yazid (beautifully played by Marwan Amesker), steals ingredients from a small grocery store to attempt his first solo Black Forest cake, of which Belache, as the teenage Yazid, later bakes an exquisite version , on the spot, to escape. being fired from a low-level kitchen job at a fancy restaurant.

Slowly, important figures begin to recognize the teenage Yazid as a savant at making desserts, but his experience of being split between a loving host family (who inspired his fascination with desserts) and his mother in difficulty who lies about her relationship with him to get money, insults him and, for the most part, abandons him, continually prevents him from acquiring an education or maintaining a job.

When Yazid is arrested for the sole reason that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and had an envelope containing money he had earned while working at the boarding school he attended, his mother comes to pick him up and can only offer him sympathy.

Why is this happening to me? she says. You have to thank me.

She repeatedly calls Yazid an idiot and he runs away crying, wondering why, with his biological father nowhere to be found, the only biological relative who could be his rock would continue to hurt him.

A teacher at the boarding school, where he travels more than 100 miles each day to work at an upscale restaurant, recognizes Yazid's debilitating trauma and defends him when administrators consider his expulsion.

Yazid goes, I go, the teacher says, and Yazid convinces his host family to break school rules by secretly picking him up so he can enter a chocolate-making competition. While working feverishly on a chocolate sculpture, Yazid is abruptly interrupted by his mother, who calls him an idiot and shames him for not wanting to see her; she pleads to him that she never intended to hurt her brother, that it was just an accident (we don't learn what happened to Yazid's brother), then admits that she can't take care of herself, let alone a child.

Yazid finds himself homeless, thinking he's living in a billionaire hotel, but his passion for baking eventually pays off, thanks to endless dedication to his craft, realizing he can use the same ingredients as someone else. 'other but materialize something totally different and spectacular creations. as complex as they are decadent.

Yazid is told not to be a pastry chef, be an artist by a chef he admires, and at the World Frozen Dessert Championship in Paris, everything finally comes together for him. He became the youngest winner of all time and achieved international fame.

Based on Yazid Ichemrahen's autobiography, “Sugar and Stars” could have been another banal, boring and clichéd rags-to-riches film, but the depth of Belache's performance prevented that fate. Whether called a (expletive) loser by a classmate or ruined desserts over reopened wounds by his mother, Yazid continually carries a boulder up the steep road to success, and Belache brilliantly, with deceptive simplicity, takes moviegoers down this steep road.

“Sugar and Stars”

What: French feature film, 2023, 110 minutes

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Or: Boulder High School, 1604 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder

Director: Sébastien Tulard

Information: biff1.com