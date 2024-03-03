Nollywood actor John Okafor dies in Lagos





By Natasha Booty and Mansur AbubakarBBC News Mr. Ibu/Instagram John Okafor was known for his comedic roles over a career spanning more than two decades Nigerians are mourning popular Nollywood actor John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, who has died aged 62. “I announce with [a] a deep sense of sorrow that Mr. Ibu did not survive”, said Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. SATURDAY. He said the actor suffered a cardiac arrest. Okafor rose to fame twenty years ago in the film Mr Ibu – which became his nickname throughout his career. It is still considered one of the best Nigerian performances in a comedic role. He went on to star in over 200 Nollywood films, including Keziah, 9 Wives and several Mr Ibu sequels. “Rest well, sir,” actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie said in her tribute. Law professor and former UN rapporteur Joy Ezeilo said the actor was a “beloved” figure who “brings a lot of laughs”. Nigeria's Minister of Culture, Hannatu Musawa, described him as a household name who brought smiles to families throughout his career. According to local informationOkafor died at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos State. The actor's health issues first came to public attention last year. One of his legs was amputated in November after fans donated to a crowdfunding program to cover his medical bills. Since then, his son Daniel Okafor and adopted daughter Jasmine Chioma have been arrested on suspicion of hacking his phone and taking $60,700 (47,800) for themselves. Both men have made no comment since their arrest in January and are expected to appear in court on March 11 for the next hearing. Okafor's final years were “tumultuous”, according to Nigerian newspaper Punch.the actor claiming to have survived several poisoning attempts. Local media say he is survived by his 13 children. You might also be interested in:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-68461805 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos