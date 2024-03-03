Iris Apfel was finally recognized as a great, original fashion designer at the age of 80, when the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York suddenly experienced a hiatus in its exhibition program in 2005. Many curators knew Apfel , died at the age of 102, as a collector who stashed away clothes, especially costume jewelry, from both high fashion and the lower end of the market, so the institute asked her to borrow some of her thousands the rooms.

When Apfel wore them herself, dozens at a time in daily collaged sets, they had a zesty pzazz, so she was invited to install the exhibits. There was no advertising budget and his name was only modestly known in the interior design industry, but the show, Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel collection, became a huge success after visitors promoted it online. He visited other American museums, changing exhibits along the way because Apfel wanted his things back so he could wear them.

Apfel's grandfather had been a master tailor in Russia; his father, Samuel Barrel, supplied mirrors to intelligent decorators; her posh mother, Sadye (née Asofsky), owned a fashion boutique. They lived in rural Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York, where Iris was born.

As a child, his pleasure was a weekly subway trip to Manhattan to explore his boutiques, his favorite stores in Greenwich Village. She was small, simple and, until her adolescence, plump, but she had style; and the owner of a Brooklyn department store picked her out of the crowd to tell him. During the Depression, his entire family could sew, drape, glue, paint, and otherwise create the look of a room or a person, on a budget of pennies and the best of educations.

She studied art history at New York University, then qualified to teach and did so briefly in Wisconsin before returning to New York to work on Everyday women's clothing. Furniture and fabrics were in short supply during and after World War II, and Iris began making money by sourcing antiques and textiles; if she couldn't find it, she could make or fake it cheaply.

In 1948 she married Carl Apfel, and they formed a decorating team: he had business sense and she had an eye. Unable to find a fabric appropriate for a period setting, Iris adapted a pattern from an antique piece and had it woven in a friend's family factory; she and Carl then established Old World Weavers in 1952, using traditional artisans from around the world.

Photographs and home movie footage from the next four decades showed Apfel, decked out in elk, haggling for unique items in souks, flea markets and flea markets. She is the most decorative sight in every shot, her ensembles assembled with complex cadences atop an underlying, attuned structure, they are like jazz, not a statement, but a conversation.

Apfel was the last of those 20th-century fashion exotics who presented themselves as installations. Although she wore a warm priest's tunic to the White House (President Richard Nixon had underheated the place), along with armfuls of cheap African bracelets and thigh-high boots, she was not an exhibitionist like the Marchioness Casati and, with his vaudevillian comic timing, was far funnier than the imperious editor-in-chief of Vogue Diana Vreeland.

Plus, she never bought at full price: her many under-bed sewing rails and suitcases were sale-price samples, chosen for their cut, fabric, craftsmanship, and dazzling colors (the color can resurrect the dead). She could wear them over thrift store pajamas or under a Peking Opera costume, with collared hawsers at the top. Money couldn't buy personal style, she said, beauty faded, beauty could eat away at the soul. All that really mattered was attitude, attitude, attitude.

Old World Weavers quietly renovated the White House under nine presidents, as well as large hotels and private homes, before the Apfels sold the business in 1992. They retired to a quiet life in their Park Avenue apartment, in New York, of which the setting is only an extension. Apfels outfits (bad clothing choices were cut up to make cushions), and at a vacation home in Palm Beach where the collection of Christmas decorations remained year-round, along with stuffed animals and folk art worthy of a museum. Shopping for clothes and improvising an outfit had become Apfel's daily ritual, as cooking might be for a gourmet.

But after the Met show and a book, Rare Bird of Fashion (2007), Apfel found as many full-time jobs as she could manage in her 80s and 90s (she had a hip replacement because that she fell after stepping on an Oscar de la Renta dress). She was cover girl of Dazed and Confused, among many other publications, window artist at Bergdorf Goodman, designer and superb eyewear design consultant; she wore large owl-shaped frames to stylize her aged face into a witty, unchanging cartoon.

She took her responsibilities to the fashion students in her course at the University of Texas seriously, teaching them about imagination, craftsmanship, and tangible pleasures in a world of images.

Her career lasted, nothing was ever too late: in 2018, Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon, a book of memoirs and good style advice; in 2019, a contract with the IMG modeling agency; and last year, a beauty makeup campaign with Ciat London. Documentarian Albert Maysles followed her for Iris (2014), filming this geriatric starlet during her tenure as she drolly dealt with new high fashion friends, or made fun of an Iris Halloween costume ( glasses, a ton of bracelets).

She saw an attic storage of her ancient treasures listed in lots for sale, and white-gloved museum assistants who had begged for a bequest put her clothes in a box; she still had and wore her wedding shoes. Everything, she said, was only on loan in this world, even to collectors. It was about making the most of it before saying goodbye.

Carl died in 2015.