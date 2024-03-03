Mia Goth denies deliberately giving extra kick | Entertainment

Mia Goth has denied intentionally kicking an extra in the head and making fun of him in the bathroom.
The 30-year-old actress was charged with assault and battery in January following an alleged incident on the set of “MaXXXine” – in which she plays the title role of Maxine – last year, James Hunter claiming the star deliberately picked on him after he complained about almost being stepped on before cornering him in the toilet, where she allegedly “laughed, mocked, taunted and belittled” the background star .
However, Mia has now filed a response to the lawsuit and asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the case.
She argued in documents obtained by RadarOnline.com: “If any of the allegations contained in the Complaint occurred, which Defendant denies, then each cause of action alleged against Defendant in the Complaint is barred because Plaintiff consented to and approved all acts and /or omissions of which the plaintiff now complains.”
The “Suspiria” actress insisted that the damages allegedly suffered by her accuser were not directly caused by any acts or omissions on her part, and asked that the claims be dismissed and her fees paid lawyer are covered.
His response follows those filed by director Ti West and production company A24, who are also being sued and have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
In his original lawsuit, James explained that he was hired to play “Dead Parishioner” for a scene where he was forced to lie in the dirt and act dead while Mia was asked to “play him.” step over, look at him and continue running” in front of him.
But the actor claimed that around the fourth take of the scene, the actress almost stood on him and was “warned to be careful how she walked” after he told what had happened to the second assistant director, John Hall.
However, according to the lawsuit, in the next shot, Mia “intentionally kicked” him in the head with her boot, causing him to “immediately experience headaches and stiffness in his neck.”
James reported his injury to John, who told Mia and director Ti West what happened, but he received no medical assistance.
He claimed Mia then invaded his privacy in a bathroom, where she allegedly laughed, mocked, taunted and belittled him and “challenged” him to “do anything about it.” .
The background actor claimed he was then told the next day that he had received an email and phone call from the casting company informing him that he had been removed from the production for the final two days of filming in April 2023 and banned from filming for “no reason”. given.
He continued to “experience symptoms of head trauma, including memory loss, confusion and disorientation”, and sought treatment at hospital, where a doctor said he had “suffered a concussion after having been kicked in the head” by the actress.
James is suing Mia for battery and wrongful termination – with director Ti and production company A24 also named as defendants in the latter claim – and is seeking damages of more than $250,000 for each cause. He wants a jury trial.