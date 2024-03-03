'Gremlins' voice actor was 64

Mark Dodson, a voice actor known for “Gremlins” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” died Saturday. He was 64 years old.

Stellar Appearances, Dodson's talent agency for personal appearances, shared the news on Facebook.

“Mark has worked on dozens of films, video games, commercials and commercials, adding his unique voice and sound to every character and storyline he has touched,” the release said. “Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark has had the honor of being inducted into dozens of local chapters of the 501st Star Wars Legion over the past several decades.

Dodson's daughter told TMZ that he died in Evansville, Indiana, while attending Horror Con and suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

During his career spanning more than 40 years, Dodson was a radio man, voice actor and producer. A fan favorite at conventions, Dodson has portrayed several iconic characters in popular films. He made his debut in 1983 with “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” Dodson voiced the shrill creature Salacious Crumb – who sat dangerously close to Jabba the Hut. The following year, he made the transition to the world of horror, playing Mogwai in 1984's “Gremlins.”

Her other notable credits include voicing several zombies in 1985's “Day of the Dead” and Niima Scavenger in 2015's “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.” Dodson has also lent her voice acting talents to various commercials and video games, such as “Ghostrunner II,” “Bendy and the Dark Revival,” “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga,” and “Ghostrunner.”

Dodson is survived by his daughter Ciara and his grandchildren.