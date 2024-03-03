Sam Asghari opens up about his divorce from Britney Spears; has this to say

Pop icon Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in June 2022 but separated from him in August 2023. People, Sam had nothing but nice things to say about Britney despite the couple divorcing in short order. (Also Read: Jack Black's Killer Version of Britney Spears Song Prompts Fans to Demand Full Album of Covers) Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in 2022 and separated in 2023 (Instagram)

What Sam said

Britney and Sam began dating in 2017 and he told the magazine that he was simply grateful for their relationship despite being the one who filed for divorce, stating that he had no ill will. He was quoted as saying: “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people separate and people move on. I always hated people who leave a certain relationship and at some point they said they loved each other and they sat at the same table and ate, so I never understood that when people separate, they talk badly to each other. It's something I'll never do because I've had nothing but an incredible experience and a great life, and it will always be a part of my life, a chapter of my life.

Britney's new memoir

In November last year, rumors swirled that Britney was planning to release a memoir based on her divorce from Sam. A source said American weekly that the singer is not trying to bring down Sam, but simply to talk about what went wrong. As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together, 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but I'm not here to explain why because honestly, it doesn't It’s nobody’s business!!! Spears wrote on Instagram about her split from Sam, adding, “But honestly I couldn't take the pain anymore!!!” In a telepathic way, I have received so many heart-melting messages from friends and I thank you!!!

