5 Hollywood blockbusters filmed in African countries





In the global cinema landscape, Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood stand out as the titans of the industry. They represent the largest cinema markets in the world. While Hollywood blockbusters enjoy widespread recognition for their productions and global influence, they have often overlooked the talent and depth of African cinema and storytelling. There is no doubt that mainstream Hollywood historically underrepresents African stories, despite the continent's dynamism and talent. However, a handful of Hollywood blockbusters have chosen to film on location in various African countries, showcasing the continent's breathtaking beauty and immense talent and contributing to a growing recognition of the importance of diverse storytelling in mainstream cinema. From the vast deserts of Morocco to the communal villages of Ghana, these Hollywood blockbusters shine on the world stage. Hollywood blockbusters filmed in African countries Mad Max – Namibia Photo credit: Rich Fury “Mad Max: Fury Road” is a 2015 action film directed by George Miller. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where resources are scarce and survival is a constant struggle. The story follows a lonely wanderer haunted by his past, who finds himself entangled with a rebel warrior fleeing the tyrannical ruler. The film is a non-stop adrenaline rush of car chases, explosive action and stunning visual effects. “Mad Max: Fury Road” explores themes of feminism, environmentalism and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of oppression. It has been widely hailed as one of the greatest Hollywood blockbusters and action films of the 21st century. District 9 – South Africa Photo credit: Eduardo Parra Neill Blomkamp directed “District 9”, a 2009 science fiction film. The story is set in a world where alien refugees are confined to a meager refugee camp called District 9. The film explores themes of xenophobia , segregation and immigration. In fact, the film itself was filmed in Johannesburg, South Africa. The plot centers on a government agent tasked with moving aliens to a new colony outside the city. However, a series of events causes him to undergo a transformation. His new thoughts on the refugee camp make him a target for both the government and powerful corporations. “District 9” is a gripping story about empathy, redemption and the consequences of unchecked prejudice. Beasts of No Nation – Ghana Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian Cary Joji Fukunaga directed “Beasts of No Nation”, a 2015 film. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala, the film is set in an unnamed West African country. Although the film, in particular, was shot in Ghana. The film follows Agu, a young boy broken by a rebel attack on his village. This attack leads him to the horrors of becoming a child soldier. Agu undergoes brutal training and experiences the unfortunate realities of war. As the conflict escalates, Agu struggles with his conscience and questions his loyalty to the rebel cause. The film powerfully depicts the impact of war on children. It features compelling performances from Abraham Attah and Idris Elba, offering an authentic portrait of the plight of child soldiers in war-torn regions. Blood diamond – Mozambique Photo credit: Jun Sato The film “Blood Diamond” was a huge success in 2006. The story revolves around a mercenary, journalist and fisherman who became a diamond miner during the civil war in Sierra Leone. Their paths meet as they travel the landscape of Sierra Leone in search of a rare pink diamond. Amidst the chaos, “Blood Diamond” addresses themes of greed and exploitation. This undeniably reveals the devastating impact of the diamond trade on the people of Sierra Leone. With gripping performances and intense action, the film offers a look at the cost of conflict and the search for justice in a world dominated by greed and violence. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind – Malawi Photo credit: Monica Schipper Chiwetel Ejiofor directed “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”, a 2019 drama film. The film is based on the true story of William Kamkwamba, a young boy from Malawi. Set in a rural village, the film follows one boy's journey to defy the odds and harness the power of wind energy to save his community from famine and drought. He embarks on a quest to build a wind turbine from scrap materials, even though he faces extreme adversity. The film highlights creativity, perseverance and an unwavering belief in the potential for positive change. It’s an inspiring story of community, determination and innovation.

