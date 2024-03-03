On the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, look back at 5 of her best performances | Bollywood





Actor Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on March 3. While the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 catapulted her to fame, she has continued to choose interesting films over the years. Here's a look back at Shraddha's five best performances over the years. (Also Read: Who is Rahul Mody? Here's a look at Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend as they make their first public appearance together) Shraddha Kapoor has chosen some interesting topics over the years (Instagram) Aashiqui 2 (2013) Shraddha's commercial breakthrough was as Aarohi Keshav Shikre, a singer who rose to fame through her talent even as her personal life was falling apart. It still remains one of his most memorable roles to date. The film, based on A Star Is Born, sees his character falling in love with an alcoholic celebrity called Rahul Jaykar, played by Aditya Roy Kapur. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. A Villain (2014) While most of the film revolves around Sidharth Malhotra's character Gurus, who is thirsty for revenge, Shraddha's character Aisha remains at the heart of it. She becomes a victim of a serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar, played by Riteish Deshmukh, triggering a chain of events. The film is inspired by the Korean film I Saw The Devil. ABCD2 (2015) While Shraddha showed her acting prowess in the previous films, the sequel to Any Body Can Dance also gave her a chance to show off her dance moves. She held her own in a film also starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Her on-screen chemistry with Varun also became the talk of the town at the time. Street (2018) The film is inspired by the urban legend of Nale Ba, which gained popularity in Karnataka during the 1900s. Stree allowed Shraddha to be seen in a new light and share the screen with Rajkummar Rao, whose the performance was also appreciated. The film was well received critically and commercially. Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar (2023) This romance of Luv Ranjan allowed the audience to see that Shraddha can act well even though she is having fun with her role. The film sees her playing Tinni, who falls in love with Ranbir Kapoor's Mickey, only to realize that she may not want him in her life after all. The film also allowed him to show off his comedic timing. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

