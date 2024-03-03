Entertainment
Voice actor for 'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' dies at 64
Mark Dodson, who brought otherworldly creatures to life “Star Wars” Franchise, reportedly died on Saturday following a serious heart attack. He was 64 years old.
In a statement released by Dodson's daughter, Ciara, to TMZthe “Gremlins” voice actor suffered a “massive heart attack” while sleeping in a hotel in Evansville, Indiana, where he was scheduled to appear at HorrorCon.
Ciara later told the outlet that her father never stopped making me proud.
Evansville Horror Con, where Dodson was scheduled to appear, also posted a tribute on Facebook to the doubler.
We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. the message read. “Mark was not only a talented voice actor, but also a valued member of the horror community.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans during this incredibly difficult time,” the post continued. “We hope you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter Mark brought to the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”
“Rest in peace, Marc. You will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing you and discovering your talent,” the message concludes.
Stellar Appearances, Dodsons talent agency, also shared a statement.
“Mark’s career spanned more than four decades as a radio man, voice actor, producer and fan favorite at conventions around the world,” the release said. on Facebook read. “Mark was best known for being the voice of some of the most iconic characters in some of Hollywood's most popular films.”
“Mark has worked on dozens of films, video games, commercials and commercials, adding his unique voice and sound to every character and storyline he has touched.”
The statement goes on to praise the late actor's love for his fans.
“Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world,” the statement added. “Mark has had the honor of being inducted into dozens of local chapters of the 501st Star Wars Legion over the past several decades.”
“Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends and beloved fans around the world. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.
“Mark has been a dear friend of mine for many decades,” Peter DeLorme, Mark’s longtime friend and representative, told the Post. “He was an iconic voice actor who loved his Star Wars family and his incredible fans around the world. Most importantly, Mark was an amazing father, husband, brother, uncle, partner and friend.
“May the force always be with you, my friend,” he said.
Dodson began his film career in 1983 when he starred in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” as Salacious crumba giggling henchman of the vile Jabba the Hutt.
Shortly after, Dobson lent his voice to the 1984 film “Gremlins” where he voiced both the cute and cuddly Mogwais and their evil, scaly counterparts, the Gremlins.
Dobson also played several zombies in 1985's Day of the Dead and even returned to the “Star Wars” galaxy in 2015's “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” where he played a scavenger on the desert planet of Jakku .
The prolific actor has also lent his voice acting talents to various video games, such as Ghostrunner II, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Ghostrunner.
Dobson is survived by his daughter and several grandchildren.
