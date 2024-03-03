Entertainment
Media personality Jason Lee is running for Stockton City Council on Tuesday
By Williamena Kwapo | Editor of the OBSERVATEUR
In the dynamic world of media and entertainment, Jason Lee stands out as a multi-faceted personality and entrepreneur with a bold approach to storytelling. As the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, a popular media platform, Lee has carved out a niche for himself as a host and commentator on pop culture. After years of success in media, he has his eyes set on a new venture that will allow him to split his time between the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and Stockton City Council politics.
Lee, 46, is one of the candidates vying for the Stocktons District 6 town council position in the upcoming March 5 election. Jason is running against incumbent District 6 Councilwoman Kimberley Warmsley, longtime politician and former City Councilman Ralph White, and three others.
Lee was born to an Italian mother and an African-American father in Stockton, California, and experienced a youth marked by challenges and adversity. While he was raised in South Stockton, his mother did drugs for most of his teenage years, which landed him in the foster care system at age seven. As a teenager, he witnessed the murder of his older brother and survived gun violence in the city. All of this motivated him to pursue a career in entertainment, thinking it was his path out of the tough streets of South Stockton. He details all of this in his 2019 autobiography, God Must Have Forgotten Me.
When I was a foster child, I always wanted to be in this celebrity world, Lee told The OBSERVER. After having many different jobs that gave me a lot of skills, I used all of these skills to become an entrepreneur in the media world.
While making his mark in Hollywood, Lee also became involved in community organizing around social and political issues. His past work in Stockton involves advocating for workers' rights and criminal justice reform. He worked for a union for 11 years as well as within the probation service hoping to help young people transition out of the criminal justice system. He also used his platform to help free Donte Westmoreland, who was facing unjust charges related to marijuana possession and conspiracy. Lee says his years of organizing have prepared him to return home to address critical issues related to youth empowerment, city revitalization and introducing greater accountability on the part of municipal officials.
I have this love for the southern region, he said. I realize that if people don't step up, especially those who look like us, we're going to have problems. After searching for people whose campaign I could help fund and really support, I couldn't find anyone who was willing to do so. So I decided to take the plunge and be that person.
Lee has raised more than $100,000 for his campaign since his announcement in December. According to campaign reports, he has received a total contribution of $112,900 as of February 17, significantly more than any of his opponents. Many of those contributions come from himself and other supporters like Tiffany Haddish, Donte Westmoreland and local Stocktonians.
Lee dreams of changing the lives of Stocktonians. He wants to rebuild trust between community members and leaders, fight crime in ways that eliminate poverty, and create communities that Stocktonians can be proud of.
Much of its program focuses on youth development. He recently created the I am Ready initiative with his nonprofit, Hollywood Cares, which launched in 2022. Through workshops and community organizations, the initiative aims to provide young people with the skills necessary to prepare them for the opportunities and challenges that will impact their lives. their livelihood. If elected, Lee plans to donate his city council salary to a sports commission that invests in young sports enthusiasts.
To me, it's not about taking money out of the city, it's about putting it back into the city, he said.
When asked what impact his celebrity might have on his campaign, he said I'm not a politician. And I think that's what makes me the most qualified. People have moved beyond the status quo. They want real people, real people they can touch, real people they can see who have been in their shoes before.
Lee says that unlike some of his opponents, he has no aspirations to run for mayor nor will he run for city council if he doesn't win this term; although his work with Stockton youth will continue despite what happens in this election.
The full OBSERVERS interview with Jason Lee is available here.
