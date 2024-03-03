Meet Summer Bay's new bad boy! Hollywood actor set to star in Home and Away

Australian-born Hollywood star Joshua Orpin joins the cast of Home and Away.

The Melbourne native, 29, who plays Superboy in US action series Titans, revealed on Sunday he was moving to Sydney to star in the iconic soap.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do this job was because I had worked internationally and was homesick,” he said. The Daily Telegraph.

“Especially because of Covid where I couldn’t come back to Australia even when I wasn’t working.”

The rising star played Connor Kent/Superboy in the popular superhero series from 2019 to 2023, filmed in Toronto, Canada.

He also appeared in the American series Preacher filmed in Melbourne and the Australian show The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

Joshua said after working in Hollywood for several years, he wanted to get involved in quality Australian productions.

“I really wanted to get into Australian shows, films and TV series and this happened and I thought it was the perfect opportunity,” he said.

Orpin promised Home and Away fans they could expect some unexpected storylines as his character shakes things up in Summer Bay.

“He’s a bit of a bad boy who comes into the show and causes trouble among the residents of Summer Bay.

“It’s apparently a surface thing, but it has a great depth that I had a lot of fun exploring,” he added.

Joshua will make his debut on the hit Channel Seven series later this year.