Connect with us

Entertainment

Uncle E keeps Aspen ski race crowd on their toes | Culture & Leisure

Uncle E keeps Aspen ski race crowd on their toes | Culture & Leisure

 


During the men's World Cup races in Aspen on Friday and Saturday, there were no significant breaks when skiers were temporarily delayed for television timeouts. Uncle E helped fill the void, as he has at many ski-related events in Aspen since 1998.

Uncle E is considered in the ski event industry as an announcer extraordinaire. It was easy to see why on Saturday. Dressed in a multi-colored pinata outfit, he paced the platform looking for interesting subjects to interview in brief excerpts. He spoke to Ben Beattie, grandson of the late Bob Beattie, about Bob's work creating the World Cup ski circuit. He incited the crowd to shout: Thank you Bob.

Uncle E spoke to a super fan who came from France to encourage runners not only from his home country but from all over Europe.

He interviewed Chris Klug, Aspen's son and Olympic snowboard competitor, about his foundation's promotion of organ donations. Then, to kill time during a windy ski break, Uncle E encouraged the crowd to sing a song. Uncle E was shouting Hip, hip! and the crowd threw their arms in the air and shouted Hooray!

It's called filler TV, Uncle E shared with the crowd.

This could have been filler, but Uncle E takes his role seriously. He took a few minutes off between morning and afternoon runs to chat.

My name is Chris Ernst but Uncle E is my stage name, he said. I found it was easier for people to remember a nickname than my real name. My job is to educate, entertain and inform, so I'm in the crowd, I wear a lot of colorful outfits. I'm making sure people are more aware of what's going on. I try to add some entertainment value and have fun with them because that's what skiing is all about.

His first event in Aspen was a Spring Jam Big Air competition at the Little Nell base in 1998. His first World Cup coverage in Aspen was a women's racing weekend in 2004. He commentated on the X Games between 2001 and 2019.

It's interesting to watch Uncle E work. It moves from a section of the stands or from where standing spectators line the finish safety barrier. He talks to the people he plans to interview to prepare. He never seems to run out of ideas.

Being in this business, you get a lot of leads on who's who, from the professional side all the way down to family members, he said. A little research helps, but a lot of people in the stands know who I am. They'll say, “Hey, I've got Bob Beattie's grandson here, or this dignitary, or a family member.” So I take the lead, I listen, I try to build entertaining plots.

He also has extensive knowledge of ski racing. He was a competitor on the professional aerial circuit and is credited with creating the first skiercross world championships in Palisades Tahoe.

Now as an announcer, he says he enjoys interacting with people, educating them about ski racing and showing them that life is about having fun. He likes the Aspen crowd, he said, because they know ski racing well.

It doesn't take a lot of overselling to educate people, because they know what's going on through history (of city racing), Uncle E said.

Count on him to add color to future events in Aspen and elsewhere.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.aspendailynews.com/arts_and_entertainment/uncle-e-keeps-aspen-ski-race-crowd-on-their-toes/article_0eef4940-d909-11ee-a83a-6b56380624c0.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: