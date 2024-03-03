Uncle E keeps Aspen ski race crowd on their toes | Culture & Leisure

During the men's World Cup races in Aspen on Friday and Saturday, there were no significant breaks when skiers were temporarily delayed for television timeouts. Uncle E helped fill the void, as he has at many ski-related events in Aspen since 1998.

Uncle E is considered in the ski event industry as an announcer extraordinaire. It was easy to see why on Saturday. Dressed in a multi-colored pinata outfit, he paced the platform looking for interesting subjects to interview in brief excerpts. He spoke to Ben Beattie, grandson of the late Bob Beattie, about Bob's work creating the World Cup ski circuit. He incited the crowd to shout: Thank you Bob.

Uncle E spoke to a super fan who came from France to encourage runners not only from his home country but from all over Europe.

He interviewed Chris Klug, Aspen's son and Olympic snowboard competitor, about his foundation's promotion of organ donations. Then, to kill time during a windy ski break, Uncle E encouraged the crowd to sing a song. Uncle E was shouting Hip, hip! and the crowd threw their arms in the air and shouted Hooray!

It's called filler TV, Uncle E shared with the crowd.

This could have been filler, but Uncle E takes his role seriously. He took a few minutes off between morning and afternoon runs to chat.

My name is Chris Ernst but Uncle E is my stage name, he said. I found it was easier for people to remember a nickname than my real name. My job is to educate, entertain and inform, so I'm in the crowd, I wear a lot of colorful outfits. I'm making sure people are more aware of what's going on. I try to add some entertainment value and have fun with them because that's what skiing is all about.

His first event in Aspen was a Spring Jam Big Air competition at the Little Nell base in 1998. His first World Cup coverage in Aspen was a women's racing weekend in 2004. He commentated on the X Games between 2001 and 2019.

It's interesting to watch Uncle E work. It moves from a section of the stands or from where standing spectators line the finish safety barrier. He talks to the people he plans to interview to prepare. He never seems to run out of ideas.

Being in this business, you get a lot of leads on who's who, from the professional side all the way down to family members, he said. A little research helps, but a lot of people in the stands know who I am. They'll say, “Hey, I've got Bob Beattie's grandson here, or this dignitary, or a family member.” So I take the lead, I listen, I try to build entertaining plots.

He also has extensive knowledge of ski racing. He was a competitor on the professional aerial circuit and is credited with creating the first skiercross world championships in Palisades Tahoe.

Now as an announcer, he says he enjoys interacting with people, educating them about ski racing and showing them that life is about having fun. He likes the Aspen crowd, he said, because they know ski racing well.

It doesn't take a lot of overselling to educate people, because they know what's going on through history (of city racing), Uncle E said.

Count on him to add color to future events in Aspen and elsewhere.