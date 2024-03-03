Mark Dodson (actor) – Wikipedia

Entertainment
Mark Dodson (actor)
American voice actor (1959/1960-2024)
Marc Dodson (1959/1960 March 2, 2024) was an American voice actor.
Dodson voiced Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the Ewoks in Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, and Niima Scavenger in Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens. He also voiced Mogwai in Gremlins[1] And Gremlins 2: the next generation,[2] and several zombies in The day of the Dead. Dodson has also played voice roles in commercials and video games, including Ghost Runner II, Bendy and the Darkness Revival, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Ghost runner,[3] Star Trek Online, And Heroes of Newerth.[citation needed]
Personal life and death[edit]
Dodson had a child and grandchildren. He died of a heart attack in Evansville, Indiana on March 2, 2024, at the age of 64.[4]
