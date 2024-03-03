Sydney Sweeney Roasts MAGA Hat Saga, Addresses Glen Powell Affair on SNL | Hollywood





Sydney Sweeney is on fire! The girl single-handedly tackled the wildest rumor about her affair with Glen Powell, roasted her role as Madame Web, and last but not least, addressed the MAGA hat controversy. The actress debuted as a host with flying colors, shall we say. With her characteristic wit and charm, she successfully navigated the delicate balance between satire and social commentary and audiences went crazy. Sydney Sweeney opens up about her financial responsibilities in a new interview. Sydney Sweeney Delivers Hilarious Monologue on SNL Also read: American influencer decodes Nita Ambani's diamonds into personalized Schiaparelli at a pre-wedding party Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The White Lotus actress didn't hesitate to roast her recent appearance in Madame Web in the role of Julia Carpenter alongside Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts. Wearing a beautiful white dress with noodle straps, Sweeney joked: You've seen me in Anybody But You and Euphoria. You definitely didn't see me in Madame Web, after the film received brutal reviews and failed at the box office. But I have a new movie coming out, Immaculate. I play a nun, so it's perfect casting, she added. “I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams and cries and has sex,” the Euphoria actress said, taking a moment to express that she wanted “everyone really gets to know me.” Then, she talked a little about her hometown and showed her gratitude to her parents for believing in her. Sydney Sweeney's SNL monologue addresses hot-button issues Also read: Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 1: Rep TV chaos unleashed, surprise return of I Don't Wanna Live Forever Sydney Sweeney is once again responding to criticism over photos from her mother's birthday party in 2022. Things went wrong for her after guests wore hats that looked like MAGA hats, sparking controversy. Her brother later clarified that it was actually “Make Sixty Great Again,” but the actress continued to be trolled for years. Now she's taking a hilarious dig at the same thing. Sweeney was trying to tell the audience a little about herself and her hometown. I'm from a town called Spokane, right on the border of Washington and Idaho, and I feel a connection to both states. For example, when people ask where you're from, I say Washington. But when people ask you, have you gone to a Trump-themed event? “Party for your mother, I said, Idaho,” she added. Sydney Sweeney tries to dismiss rumor of her affair with Glen Powell Now comes the best part. Remember the infamous dating rumor between Sweeney and her Anybody But You co-star? I would say the craziest rumor I've seen is that while filming Anybody But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell, she said. This is obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the film together, and he was there during the entire shoot. And I just want everyone to know that he is the man of my dreams and he is still together and stronger than ever. He even came here this evening to support me. Can we cut him off? she added as the camera panned to someone special, and guess who was there? she added as the camera panned to someone special, and guess who was there? Yes, Glen Powell, totally unexpected, leaving the audience in suspense. But the actress clarified that her fiancé was actually behind the scenes.

