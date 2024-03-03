Thanos actor reveals favorite memory from filming Avengers: Endgame





Josh Brolin revealed the story of his favorite moment from filming Avengers: Endgame.



In an interview with GQ (by ComicBook.com), Josh Brolin looked back on some of his most iconic roles in a new video interview. Of course, he talked about his experience playing Thanos in the Avengers movies. The actor recalled how he forgot his lines while filming a crucial scene, and he turned to Mark Ruffalo for help. Although Ruffalo was initially unable to help, the Hulk actor managed to remind Brolin of the line in time. Remembering this moment, Brolin expressed how Ruffalo is “the kindest human being in the world”, and it is the most memorable moment of his time spent as Thanos in the MCU.

As he would know, it's a different character, a different actor, and he looked at me, he said, "I don't know." And I say, "You need to know." What is this? What is this?' And I knew it was going to happen."

Brolin continued: “Chris [Hemsworth] is there saying something. He picks up his big [hammer] thing, and I'm going. “What’s the line?” And [Ruffalo] actually gave me the line. I remember thinking it was so funny. It was like how did you remember the phrase?' Ruffalo is the kindest human being in the world and the most generous human being.. That’s my favorite memory from that movie.” Related Marvels Star Iman Vellani Shares Good News About Ms. Marvel's MCU Future Iman Vellani shares an exciting update on her future as Ms. Marvel in the MCU.



Is Josh Brolin done as Thanos? As Thanos met his end in Avengers: Endgame, Josh Brolin would reprise his role, voicing variations in the cartoon And if…? series on Disney+. He also recently teased his return to the role of Thanos in the live-action MCU, suggesting that he actually heard rumors behind the scenes at Marvel Studios, making it a reality. "You know, I'm hearing kind of like through the grapevine, that they're going to bring him back," Brolin told ComicBook.co in February. "And there is the And if…? series and it's a different type of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world if they're going to bring him back."



