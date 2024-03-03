Russia suffered almost 1,000 casualties a day in February, British intelligence says





Russia suffered an average of almost 1,000 casualties per day in February in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said.

The high rate likely reflects Russia's “engagement in a war of mass and attrition,” the Defense Ministry said.

Although Russian tactics are costly, they have increased pressure on Ukrainian positions. Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download the app Russian forces suffered an average of 983 casualties per day in Ukraine in February, the highest figure since the start of the war, the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement. updating information on Sunday. The British department said the increase in casualties, which included both killed and wounded soldiers, was likely due to “Russia's engagement in a war of mass and attrition.” In February, Russia finally captured the besieged Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, located just north of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. War analysts noted that Russian tactics for taking Avdiivka often involved “human wave” assaults, attempting to overwhelm Ukrainian positions with large numbers of Russian troops on foot. A Ukrainian commander said in January that they could kill between 40 and 70 Russian troops a day, but would simply send another wave the next day. “Assault after assault, non-stop,” he said. The British department said Russian tactics were “costly in terms of human lives”, but noted they had increased pressure on Ukrainian positions on the front line. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already suggested that Russian commanders do not value the lives of their men and that they “corpses of conscripts”. Russia probably had 355,000 dead and wounded during the war, the Defense Ministry noted. As Ukraine suffers from a labor shortage, Russia has adopted a number of tactics to replenish its forces, including raise the conscription age for one year of military service at age 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-hits-record-daily-casualty-average-ukraine-uk-intel-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos