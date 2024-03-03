



American actor Mark Dodson, who lent his voice to creatures in the films Star Wars and Gremlins, has died at the age of 64. His daughter Ciara said he suffered a “massive heart attack” in his sleep, reported TMZ, which said it spoke to him. Dodson was the voice of Salacious Crumb, a scruffy monkey-lizard character who was a sneering jester and gangster Jabba the Hutt's pet in the 1983 film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A year later, he voiced Mogwai in another Hollywood movie, Gremlins. X

Allow cookies once The main mogwai, called Gizmo, was friendly and docile, but when a friend of the main character Billy Peltzer accidentally spilled water on Gizmo, five more mogwai came out of him, who were more troublesome and led by the aggressive Stripe. After being fed after midnight, mogwai would form cocoons and then emerge as mischievous monsters called Gremlins. Dodson is credited on the movie website IMDb as one of the mogwai other than Gizmo. Dodson also did voices for zombies in the 1985 film Day Of The Dead. Picture:

A mogwai in Gremlins. Photo: Rex/Moviestore/Shutterstock



His daughter said he “never stopped making me proud.” Dodson died in Evansville, Indiana, where he was scheduled to attend a fan convention. The Evansville Horror Con posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: “We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. “Mark was not only a talented voice actor, but also a valued member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. “We hope you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter Mark brought to the world. His legacy will live on through his work.” Facebook

Allow cookies once The Peter Mayhew Foundation, named after the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars film series, wrote on X: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the passing of Mark Dodson. “Mark was genuine and funny and the characters he brought to life will always be as iconic as they are kind. Thanks for everything Mark, we miss you.” Read more entertainment news:

Allow cookies once Dodson has worked continuously for several decades in film, video games, radio and commercials as a voice artist. He is survived by his daughter and grandchildren.

