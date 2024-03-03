PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,543 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)





PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently changed their positions in PENN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company's stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management SA increased its position in PENN Entertainment shares by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management SA now owns 714,900 shares of the company's stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company's shares. Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment Furthermore, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing, available at the SEC website. Along the same lines, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this link. Also, the CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the CEO now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,399,068. Disclosure of this sale can be found here. 1.80% of shares are currently owned by company insiders. PENN Entertainment trades up 1.1% Actions of PENN shares opened at $18.50 Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08, and a beta of 2.07. Analyst upgrades and downgrades PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and gave an “equal weight” rating to the stock in a research report released Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report research on Monday, November 20. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat data, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.47. Check out our latest analysis on PENN PENN Entertainment Profile (Free report) PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under the Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. Further reading Receive daily news and reviews for PENN Entertainment – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analyst ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanbankingnews.com/2024/03/03/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-buys-2543-shares-of-penn-entertainment-inc-nasdaqpenn.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos