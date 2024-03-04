Actor Behind Scotland's Sad 'Willy Wonka' Experiment Speaks Out: 'It Truly Changed His Life'

It makes the unknown known.

The Scottish actress who played 'The Unknown' in Glasgow's disastrous 'Willy Wonka' experiment shed her chrome-painted mask last weekend to reveal how the role changed her life.

In a three-part TikTok seriesThe actress, whose name is Felicia, revealed that the role that launched her into the upper echelons of internet stardom was her very first paid acting role.

Speaking to the BBC, Felica revealed she had a great time although she initially felt embarrassed. TikTok/@felicia.wishes

“So I was approached by the House of Illuminati and I was supposed to be one of the Wonkas,” Felicia, 16, told viewers while donning her iconic mask.

According to the actress, she gave up the lead role because she “didn't like” the script that was offered to her.

Felica revealed that she was later recast to play the entity called “The Unknown” who, according to the AI-generated script, was an evil chocolatier who lived inside the walls of Wonka's factory .

In a second video Posted on Friday, the actress detailed her experience playing the black-headed rapscallion.

“So on the day of the event, we were just told to abandon the script and improvise,” Felicia revealed. “And the only direction I was given was to act scary.”

“So I tried to imagine what a man living in the walls would look like,” she continued, cutting to the now-viral footage of she hides behind a mirror and frighten several children.

Although she had no guidelines for the experience, the teenager revealed that she really enjoyed working on the experiment saying all of her co-stars were “lovely and just took me under their wing” .

“At first I was really embarrassed. But when we went to the pub afterwards, we laughed about it,” she told the outlet. “It was so ridiculous it was actually funny. And now it's gone viral, it's truly life changing and I'm really happy I did it.

It was reported by South West News Service that the event was billed as a journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises following the purchase of a $45 ticket. TikTok/@felicia.wishes

“Everyone loves the character and posts about him, so it makes me happy that people can see the funny side,” she said.

“There were no rehearsals. I arrived early to practice but it hadn't been set up.

The Glasgow-based experiment first hit the headlines on Thursday when police were summoned to a warehouse after several angry parents complained they had been ripped off by the absolute disaster of an event.

Parents further complained about waiting over an hour for an experience lasting less than 10 minutes and not including the advertised chocolate fountains, decor, or craft sweet drinks.

House of Illuminati later apologized in a statement in which he admitted that his fabulous event had fallen short of expectations and had turned into a stressful and frustrating day.

Unfortunately at the last minute we were disappointed in many areas of our event and did our best to continue and see it through and now realize we probably should have canceled first thing this morning, says the press release.

Billy Coull, director of the House of Illuminati, blamed the disaster about holographic technology not arriving in time, bizarrely claiming that the Frye-Festiva-esq event would have looked as promoted with the technology.

My vision for the artistic interpretation of a well-known book did not come to fruition. For this I am absolutely sincerely and totally sorry, he said. From the photos, there was definitely intention to hold the event, even if it wasn't in the best light; I hope you can see that there was a real intention to organize this event.