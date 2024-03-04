Entertainment
Hollywood Teamsters and IATSE hold solidarity rally ahead of AMPTP negotiations
A coalition of Hollywood unions at the bottom came together Sunday on the eve of their final contract negotiations. They threatened to launch a historic strike against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers if their demands were not met. Such a work stoppage would follow two strikes in 2023 by writers and industry actors that have crippled the entertainment industry and left it limping into the new year.
“I hope they pay attention all the way to AMPTP,” IATSE Vice President Michael Miller announced from the stage to a crowd of about a thousand people at the Woodley Park in Encino. (Nearly a thousand others watched a livestream online.) He then invoked a slogan repeated throughout the event: “Nothing moves without the crew.”
For the first time since 1988, the Hollywood Basic Crafts group — which includes Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40, LiUNA! OPCMIA Local 724, OPCMIA Local 755 and UA Local 78 — and the IATSE crew union are joining this year to negotiate their health and retirement benefits with Hollywood trade group AMPTP, which represents studios and streamers. These talks begin on Monday.
The “Many Trades, One Fight” rally primarily served as an opportunity for members to express solidarity and put each other forward. The so-called “above the line” unions SAG-AFTRA and WGA made strong shows of force by holding up signs to express their gratitude. (Cooperation with Teamster was key to the WGA's production shutdown strategy early in its shutdown.) WGA West Vice President Michele Mulroney drew applause when she acknowledged the support of the team who “supported us through our own long and arduous fight” and noted that “without all of you, our words would languish on the page.”
The speech by the head of the DGA, Russell Hollander, provoked a much more moderate reaction. The Directors Guild, which unlike SAG-AFTRA and the WGA had little visible presence at Woodley Park, was seen by many in the Hollywood labor movement as too quick to acquiesce in 2023, as the WGA strike was already underway and SAG-AFTRA was about to experience its own work stoppage and sparked new resentment within the union for taking away typical bargaining gains after the strikes ended.
The biggest reactions came from other union leaders, including when California Federation of Labor Executive Secretary-Treasurer Lorena Gonzalez issued a “Fuck around and discover” call-and-response and when the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor Yvonne Wheeler exclaimed, “AMPTP, hear us loud and clear: These workers may be working below the poverty line, but that doesn't mean their wages and salaries social benefits should be close to the poverty line.
Hollywood Teamsters Director Lindsay Dougherty, who served as secular MC for the event, ticked off key demands regarding rest, safety and compensation, then promised that “we will strike if we have to.” . Sean O'Brien, the national president of the Teamsters, gave perhaps the sharpest speech of the day, repeatedly calling entertainment companies a “white-collar crime syndicate.” Like others, he sought to reformulate the idea that the crew did not have, as he put it, “the courage to fight” after being out of work for so long. last year. He observed, regarding the AMPTP, “it is time to make them realize that if they thought they had a fight last summer, they cannot even predict what they have now”, explaining that “we are desperate – and being desperate is great. This means that we do not care about the consequences of our actions.
IATSE President Matt Loeb, who followed O'Brien to the podium, was succinct in his speech: “The studios can afford to give us more,” so he called on the crowd to “take our go “.
Rank-and-file unions have been open about the challenges their benefit plans face in the wake of the 2023 strikes, which have significantly limited employment opportunities for crew members. During the work stoppages, plan funding took a hit, while measures taken to keep members afloat during strikes – like offering COBRA for free, helping to supplement health care eligibility hours and allowing withdrawals of the PAI for financial difficulties – also had harmful consequences.
Labor's priorities in these negotiations will be to increase pension accrual rates and secure new pay-as-you-go funding in the schemes. In a statement in January, Miller, vice president of IATSE, said: “It is important that our unions are on the same page as we collaboratively negotiate the plans, not only because the lasting benefits are a common priority of our members, but also because recent difficulties have brought the teams together behind the scenes in a historic way.
Following the joint benefits negotiations, IATSE will negotiate its Basic Agreement (covering West Coast locals) and Regional Standards Agreement (applying to locals outside of the New York regions and Los Angeles) before these two contracts expire on July 31. Teamsters Local 399 will tackle its craft-specific issues in negotiations expected to begin in June.
The rally participants were not yet sure whether a new strike would actually take place, but seemed prepared to endure it if necessary. “What we're asking for is really simple: to be able to afford to live in Los Angeles where we work,” says Robert Morris, a transit driver and member of Local 399. Mike Flores, a member of Local 80 'IATSE, observed that sentiment is now or never for better protections, pointing out that job opportunities dried up even before last year's strikes and have not normalized since, and that progress in 'AI are on everyone's minds. : “Things are about to change, we all know that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/hollywood-teamsters-iatse-solidarity-rally-amptp-negotiations-1235838247/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Teamsters and IATSE hold solidarity rally ahead of AMPTP negotiations
- The Wichita State table tennis team strives for national competitive success – The Sunflower
- Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt dazzles at the BRIT Awards in a daring leather dress
- NPC Deputy Director who contributes to high-quality development through science, technology and innovation
- FM calls for united voice against Israel
- Actor Behind Scotland's Sad 'Willy Wonka' Experiment Speaks Out: 'It Truly Changed His Life'
- Political upheaval, drug busts and Bollywood buzz | Weekly Summary Highlights – Video Summary
- #13 Men's Hockey clinches #2 seed with senior night win over RPI
- Jake Paul wins his last fight convincingly
- Department of Health Issues HPV and Hepatitis B Vaccination Reminder
- A 1.7 magnitude earthquake shakes the region
- Fire Captain Dies While Snowboarding in Mount Baker Wilderness