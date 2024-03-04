Tanza: Egypt's first and largest integrated entertainment destination





Magic Land Al-Hokair, a subsidiary of the Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair Group in the tourism and development sector, launched Tanza in partnership with Egyptian company Media Production City. The project, which covers an area of ​​250,000 m², is the first and largest integrated entertainment destination in Egypt, with investments worth 1.1 billion Egyptian pounds. Tanza aims to reshape and redefine the concept of entertainment in Egypt through its unique business model and comprehensive entertainment program, unprecedented in Egypt and the Middle East. Tanza also supports the Egyptian government's efforts to transform Egypt into a distinguished and attractive tourist destination worldwide. Tanza offers a variety of entertainment options for all ages and tastes, as it includes seven entertainment zones, including adventure, racing, sports games, forest, cinema and theater, space for children and a dolphinarium. Tanza also hosts major restaurant brands to cater to the culinary needs of visitors. Mahmoud Gaber, CEO of Magic Land Al-Hokair and Tanza Project, said: The project introduces a new concept in the world of tourism and entertainment in Egypt, with its immense production capacity and capabilities reaching global standards and promising a Bright future. The project is progressing according to a defined and studied strategy, focusing on a careful study of the needs of the Egyptian market and adding value not only to customers but to the entire sector. The aim of the project is to redefine Egypt's entertainment industry, attract more tourists and investors around the world and put Egypt on the global tourism map. Abdul Fattah Al-Gibali, Chairman of the Egyptian company Media Production City, said: “We will spare no effort to provide all means of support for this giant investment project in terms of technical services, infrastructure, logistical support, administrative and customs facilitation. We benefit from an exceptional position in the heart of the Media Free Zone, and the capacity of this system to offer various advantages and facilities to investors. He added that this partnership will enhance economic opportunities and sustainable growth through joint investment projects, as they seek to strengthen economic ties and promote investment. Al-Hokair Group is a leading Saudi group in the tourism and development sector, providing exceptional experiences to its customers across the Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded in 1965 and has managed to maintain its leading position in the entertainment field as the first and largest Saudi company to invest in this sector. They own 67 entertainment cities spread across the Saudi Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India and Egypt.

