IATSE, Teamsters warn of another strike in Hollywood during massive rally
Hollywood union leaders have warned of the possibility of another strike this summer if studios fail to reach an agreement before the teams' contracts expire on July 31.
Speaking at a gathering of more than 2,000 crew members Sunday at Woodley Park in Encino, Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said unions should commit to suspending their work – and not to grant an extension – if an agreement is not reached on time.
“We’re not afraid to strike,” O’Brien said. “If these greedy companies – whether it's Amazon, Netflix, Sony… Disney – choose not to reward our members, they go on strike. We will put them on their backs, on their knees, begging for mercy.
Negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers are expected to begin on Monday. The International Alliance of Stage Employees, Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts will jointly negotiate health and retirement benefits. Over the next few months, IATSE and the Teamsters and Basic Crafts will then negotiate their separate agreements, hoping to have them ratified before the deadline.
At the gathering, Matthew Loeb, the international president of IATSE, struck a somewhat more moderate tone than O'Brien, repeatedly emphasizing, “There's enough to go around.”
He also addressed one of the key issues in the negotiations – artificial intelligence – saying it should not be used to replace workers, but also that it has the potential to ease the burden.
“These benefits should take the pressure off our jobs, so we can enjoy our families and live this life, without having to work 80 hours a week,” Loeb said. “If this efficiency happens, it must come to us and to our jobs. And we will use this to do our job better. But we want some of the spoils of artificial intelligence.
O'Brien, who built a national reputation last year by threatening to strike at UPS, was more combative.
“We have a message for the white-collar crime syndicates known as studios,” he said. “When you fuck with the Teamsters, or any other union, it’s a full contact sport. Put on your helmets and fasten your chin straps.
Thirteen IATSE local chapters work under the basic agreement, including the International Cinematographers Guild and the Motion Picture Editors Guild. Twenty-three other locals across the country work under a parallel contract called the Area Standards Agreement.
Jackie Martinez, a customer, said she was concerned that AI could be used to eliminate jobs.
“AI is definitely a threat,” she said. “I think the producers are also trying to downsize our crews in our departments…That's how they're trying to save money: by using less of us.”
Another customer, Caitlin Dolittle, said AI also threatens to change the way her work is done.
“The second you start automatically generating bodies, they’re already wearing clothes,” she said. “What am I supposed to do? One of my favorite parts of this job is interacting with the background actors and creating individual characters to create textures and scenes. Have a computer to generate that's not it.
Upcoming discussions were on many members' minds at the American Cinema Editors' Eddie Awards; American Society of Cinematographers ASC Award; and the Golden Reel Awards for film sound editors.
Cinematographer Amy Vincent — who won the American Society of Cinematographers President's Award — highlighted the issue of set safety, which is a priority as the “Rust” trial unfolds at the Nouveau -Mexico, where gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed is accused of negligence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
“No one should ever be at risk on a film set,” Vincent said. “Human life is the most precious thing we have, and we cannot make financial or scheduling decisions that put it at risk. »
Hollywood is still reeling from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that paralyzed production for much of last summer and fall. Production still hasn't returned to full staffing and many below-the-line crew members have struggled to find work over the past year.
The current versions of the Core and Regional Standards Agreements were ratified in November 2021 by a narrow margin after a contentious negotiation period that nearly resulted in a strike.
Negotiations this year are also expected to focus on pay increases and “quality of life” issues related to hours worked on set, including penalties for meals and turnaround times.
