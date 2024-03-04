The film that made Clint Eastwood want to become an actor





(Credits: Far Out / YouTube Still) Enduring icon Clint Eastwood is one of the last bridges to Hollywood's golden age. He started out in the 1950s, but hit a comfortable stride in the '60s as an alternative to John Wayne as one of America's quintessential gun stars. On His Tough Guy Roots in the TV Series Rawhide to his international fame in Sergio Leones Dollar TrilogyEastwood has created a legendary persona for himself. Throughout his illustrious six-decade career, Eastwood expanded his repertoire to include producing and directing, winning accolades including four Academy Awards and four Golden Globes for his work behind the camera. Even at the age of 92, the legend remains active in the industry, with his most recent film, Crying machoon screens in 2021. Since his heyday in the 1960s as a sleazy, match-stubbled ranger, Eastwood has undertaken a vast array of successful projects, both as an actor and filmmaker. Its highlights include 1992's unforgiven, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Director; years 2003 the mystical river, which won two of its six Oscar nominations; and years 2004 Million dollar babywhich won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Those heady glory days were not without some ups and downs, however. In fact, after his disastrous first acting role in the 1958 western Ambush at Cimarron Pass, Eastwood considered throwing in the towel before he even started. It was probably the worst movie ever made, Eastwood said The Hollywood Reporter, but I had the second lead, and an actor named Scott Brady was the lead. And the film was made in eight days. So it really was El Speedo Grande. And I saw [the movie]. I went to see him. He was playing a second feature in North Hollywood. I went to see it, and I saw this movie, and I said I was done. I have to go back to school. I have to do something else. I have to find another job. During this nadir, it would have helped Eastwood remember why he chose an acting career in the first place. In a previous interview with Robert Ebert, Eastwood remembers how, from the age of five, he would accompany his father to the cinema to watch war films. He remembers being particularly inspired by Golden Age actor Gary Cooper and his 1941 World War I classic. Sergeant York. I remember one time while I was doing Rawhide a long time ago I went next door and met Gary Cooper, and I thought, “My God! I remember growing up and my dad took me Sergeant York and all these great images,” Eastwood said, speaking of his early infatuation with cinema. And then all of a sudden, one day, you wake up and young actors are looking up to you, and all I remember is being five years old and going to the movies. Following his mortification Ambush in Cimarron first, Eastwood bounced back with a lucky break Rawhide. I accidentally [ran] with someone at CBS on Beverly Boulevard, Eastwood recalls. This chance meeting led to Eastwood's well-written and widely acclaimed first acting role. The rest is history. Watch the official trailer for Howard Hawks' wartime directorial, Sergeant York, below. The biopic follows the life of Alvin C. York, one of the most decorated American soldiers of World War I. Released in the early 1940s, the films themselves helped encourage young men to join the fight against the Axis alliance during World War II. .

