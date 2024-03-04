Entertainment
Gremlins and Star Wars voice actor Mark Dodson dies at 64
Mark Dodson, a voice actor best known as Mogwai in the 1984 film Gremlins, died Saturday at the age of 64.
News of his death was announced by his talent agency Stellar Appearances on Facebook. According to TMZhis daughter Ciara said he died in his sleep of a heart attack while attending Horror Con over the weekend.
Born February 1, 1960, Dodson initially worked as a radio producer before moving into voice acting in 1983 as Salacious B. Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He would work on his voice in many films and shows over the decades, including Day of the Dead, Darkwing Duck, Ewoks: Battle for Endor, And Arachnicide. He would also continue to be part of Gremlins, returning to do voice work for its sequel as several Gremlin characters.
Dodson also became a prolific voice actor for video games. In addition to playing small roles in Kill Floor 2 And Star Trek Online, he voiced the architect for One More Levels Ghost Hunter (and Adam in the first Hel Project expansion and 2023 Ghost Runner II) and Nathan Arch in Bendy and the Darkness Revival. He even reprized his role as Crumb for 2022. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mark has worked on dozens of films, video games, commercials and commercials, adding his unique voice and sound to every character and storyline he touched, Stellar wrote. [He] he truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. […] Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends and beloved fans around the world.
Our thoughts are with the Dodson family at this time.
[via[via[via[viaVariety]
Want more io9 news? Find out when to expect the latest news wonder, Star WarsAnd Star Trek exits, what is the next step for the DC Universe in cinema and televisionand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.
