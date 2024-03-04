Mr. Ibu, the Nigerian actor who broke African ribs, dies at 62





Over the better part of three decades, as Nigerian Nollywood films have filtered through Africa's porous borders, many actors have come and gone. Some have become stylish celebrities. Others disappeared into the crowd. He retained his strong point: often appearing in sketches as a poor drunk man or simply as a street fool who could be used. These skits became popular as social media grew and everyone laughed. Born John Okafor on October 17, 1961, Ibu didn't start out as a movie star. In fact, he went to the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Nigeria. He hailed from Umunekwu, Nkanu West Local Government Area of ​​Enugu State, South-Eastern Nigeria. After the death of his father, Okafor moved to Sapele, South-South Delta State, in 1974 to stay with his brother where he took menial jobs so that he could attend school and support himself. from his family. He later worked as a hairdresser, ventured into photography and also worked in a crate manufacturing company. The late John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu. Photo credit: Pool As Nigerian Nollywood films began to expand, supported first by piracy and then by social media, Ibu found his calling, appearing in films that chronicled social issues in Nigeria, but actually in Africa, as well. than in comedies. Saturday March 2, 2024, he died from heart complications, after several months of illness. The veteran comedian died at Evercare Hospital. Mr Ibus' death came just a day after another popular Nollywood actor, Tolani Oyebamijiaka Sisi Quadri, left the stage after a short illness. The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, announced the news of Okafor’s death on his Instagram page on Saturday. Sad day for the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Mr. Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr. Don Single Nwuzor, Rollas said on his Instagram page. I announce with a deep sense of sorrow that Mr. Ibu was unable to come. May his soul rest in peace, he said. In October 2023, Mr Ibu revealed that he was suffering from an illness suspected to be diabetes which eventually led to the amputation of one of his legs. In a previous interview, the actor said he was struck by the problem while on a film set with colleagues. The late Nigerian actor John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu on the set of the Nollywood movie. Photo credit: Pool He then called on his fans and the public to pray and get financial help to cover his medical expenses. He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg. Then the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation announced on October 18 that it had paid its bills. Yet Mr Ibus's financial situation meant he still needed help to continue his treatment abroad. In November 2023, Ibus' leg was amputated after suffering from an illness that required seven different operations. His family would say the amputation was done to increase his chances of recovery. Mr. Ibus' list includes 200 different Nollywood films, most of which seem to make us laugh. He was also a singer. On October 15, 2020, he released his songs titled This Girl and Do You Know. Mr Ibus's popularity was reflected in the way news of his death sparked messages of condolence even before it was officially confirmed. The late John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu. Photo credit: Pool On X, many fans have shared some of his famous sketches, which have become good meme fodder these days. A fan known as Albert Nat Hyde wrote on his X about Mr. Ibu's death, describing the pressures of life that may have contributed to Ibus' situation. Mr. Ibus has difficulty seeing a doctor, he claims, because his savings have been looted by members of his close family. However, his family had been at the forefront of raising funds for his treatment late last year. The legendary Joe also wrote on in a heavenly kingdom. Rest well, sir.” Ayekooto @DeeOneAyekooto said Mr Ibu has brought happiness to many homes through his natural God-given talent. President of the Igbo Film Producers Association of Nigeria (IMPAN), JohnPaul Nwanganga, said the death would be a great loss to the film industry. I just confirmed the death of a close friend who took him to the hospital. He died in a hospital in Lagos.

Right now, I am heartbroken by this sad news. I urge the family to take heart in the knowledge that after all he has been through, he is now with his creator, Nwanganga said. Okafor is survived by three children Emmanuel Okafor, Chelsea Okafor and Jay Jay Okafor.

