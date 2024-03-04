



Voiceover actor Mark Dodson, best known for his roles in the '80s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Gremlins films, has died. He was 64 years old. Dodson died Saturday, talent agency Stellar Appearances first shared in a statement. Instagram post Sunday. Dodsons' representative, Peter DeLorme, later confirmed his death in an email to USA TODAY. “Mark has worked on dozens of films, video games, commercials, and commercials, adding his unique voice and sound to every character and storyline he has touched,” the Stellar Appearances post reads. “Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends and beloved fans around the world. The family requests privacy during this difficult time.” Iris Apfel this:The fashion icon who rose to fame on social media in later years was 102 The cause of death was not given. Dodson's daughter said the actor reportedly died of a “massive heart attack” while in Evansville, Indiana, for the event. Evansville Horror Conaccording to TMZ. Dodson made his Star Wars debut in 1983, playing the character Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. He reprises the role in 2022 in the video game Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. “Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world,” the Stellar Appearances post continued. “Mark has had the honor of being inducted into dozens of local chapters of the 501st Star Wars Legion over the past several decades.” After Return of the Jedi, Dodson joined the cast of Joe Dantes' 1984 horror comedy Gremlins, in which he voiced Mogwai. He returned for the 1990 film sequel “Gremlins 2: The New Batch”, portraying various Gremlins. Dodson returned to the Star Wars film franchise in 2015 when he played the role of Niima Scavenger in Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens, which starred Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. Beyond film and television, Dodson has also lent his voiceover talent to several video games, including 2010's Star Trek Online, 2016's Grim Dawn, 2018's Lucius III, 2020's Ghostrunner, and 2020's Ghostrunner II. 2023.

