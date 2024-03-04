Gautam Gambhir's 'serious' message to KKR says IPL is not about Bollywood | Cricket





Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir gives 'serious' advice to his players ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Gambhir, who led KKR to two titles during his captaincy tenure, said the IPL is not about Bollywood or any glamor attached to it, but an opportunity for players to express themselves in the league most difficult in the world. Gautam Gambhir to return to KKR in IPL 2024 as a mentor KKR, who won their last IPL title in 2014, recruited Gambhir as their mentor as the veteran Indian opener left the Lucknow Super Giants after spending two years with them for a return home to Kolkata. He was present along with other KKR members at the IPL 2024 players' auction, where the franchise splurged a record INR 24.75 crore to sign Mitchell Starc. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “I made it very clear on day one that IPL for me is serious cricket. It's not about Bollywood, it's not about you, it's not about after party and all that. It's about going out there and playing competitive cricket and that's the reason why I think it's the toughest league in the world because it's real cricket,” Gambhir said on Star Sports. The veteran batter highlighted the importance of the Indian Premier League on the global stage. “It is probably the closest league to international cricket compared to any other league and if you want to be known as a successful franchise you should be able to perform well on the cricket field,” he added. KKR is only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win multiple IPL titles. However, things didn't work out well for them in the last two seasons, where they finished seventh and failed to reach the playoffs. Gambhir also spoke about the loyal fan base in Kolkata who supported the team during its difficult times. “I think there are some very passionate fans. We have to be honest with them. We have to probably try to bring that happiness on their smiles because I always thought the most loyal fans were the Calcutta fans because they have I experienced a lot in the first three years of the IPL,” Gambhir said. The two-time IPL winning captain further said that players should not focus on off-field activities but look for ways to help the team win another title. “Obviously, they were also the hottest team. But I always believed that at the end of the day, it wasn't about glamor. It's all about what we do on the cricket fields and KKR should not be known for their off-field activities. “They should be known for what we deliver on the cricket field,” concluded the KKR mentor.

