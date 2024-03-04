Broadway actor helps Auburn high school students during workshop

AUBURN A Broadway actor who starred in an international tour of the musical “The Addams Family” as a child helped Auburn High School students with their own production of the show Saturday.
Jeremy Todd Shinderwho played the role of Pugsley in an internationally touring musical production in 2013, held a workshop with the actors at the school auditorium that morning.
The tour began with Shinder leading Auburn students through theater games focused on skills such as team building, following directions and improvisation. Shinder, with his shoulders relaxed and slumped, directed the students with a calm but assertive tone of voice, as if he had been working with them for months. One activity, called “the human machine,” divided young artists into teams where they had to play different parts of a machine like a train. After one team wasn't sure which machine they were going to use, Shinder assured them she didn't need to be nervous.
“The stakes are low,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to make a fool of yourself.”
Shinder then gave similar advice to the students just before they took a brief break before rehearsing the musical's opening number.
“If we can laugh at ourselves, we can do anything we want, right? We can try and fail. We don't need to think about how we are perceived by others “, did he declare. “Because as long as we’re happy, as long as we’re having fun and smiling and laughing, that’s what matters.”
During the hiatus, Shinder told The Citizen that before he appeared on the international tour of “The Addams Family” around age 10, he played Flick in “A Christmas Story: The Musical” on Broadway in 2012 .Before that, he had been invited to play. roles in shows like HBO's “Bored to Death” and FX's “Louie.” The performer and filmmaker said he believes performing arts in schools can help build student confidence and foster creativity, and he praised Auburn students and the college's performing directors, Kristan Sheppard and Bill Tenity.
“(The students have) been amazing. They've been very receptive, learning, playing games and having fun. The things I throw at them, they pick up very quickly,” he said. “I think it’s a testament to the director and the musical director here as well, that this program is very good and the kids here are invested.”
The tour was organized by the Auburn Music Boosters. Allison Fennessy, president of the boosters, told the Citizen that her daughter Kate was participating in a project led by Shinder, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree at Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts. After hearing about Shinder's experience with the musical about the iconic spooky family, she wanted him to meet the students.
High school student Evan Murphy, who plays Addams Family patriarch Gomez Addams, said he enjoyed having Shinder with the cast that morning.
“It's really good to see professionals working with us. It's really interesting, because he was younger than us when he started becoming a professional actor, and I think that's really an inspiration for him here, to do this with us, to see, 'Oh, it could be us one day, or it could be one of us,'” Murphy said.
